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Nancy Mace Posts Cheeky Message After Asking Men to Stop Sending Her 'Gross' Explicit Photos

Nancy Mace
Source: MEGA

Nancy Mace said men have started sending her DMs after she revealed her numerous tattoos.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

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After publicly blasting men who send her racy photos via social media, outgoing South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace posted a cheeky double entendre referencing the University of South Carolina Gamecocks football team.

Following an interview where she publicly pleaded with men to "stop sending d--- pics" in her direct messages, she shared a photo supporting her home state team with the caption “Go C----!”

To make sure people knew what she meant, Mace added “IKYK” (if you know, you know) in the comments, alluding to her earlier complaints about the X-rated DMs.

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The Ex-Congresswoman Received Criticism for Her Post

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Nancy Mace
Source: MEGA

Nancy Mace's post came shortly after she revealed that men have been sending her explicit photos via social media.

Scores of users overran her replies with memes and explicit puns referencing her recent interview about her DMs, though some criticized the joke's maturity level.

One feisty exchange featured a user asking, "Are you f------ 12?" to which Mace directly shot back, "You aren't from here."

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Nancy Mace
Source: MEGA

Nancy Mace has a new podcast titled 'Get Maced.'

Left-leaning critics and political trolls criticized her for behaving unprofessionally for a sitting member of Congress. Others called it a cheap stunt to drive traffic to her newly launched podcast and YouTube show, "Get Maced."

Because the South Carolina Gamecocks lost 41-34 to Mississippi State after a lengthy lightning delay, rival sports fans mocked her timing. Commenters joked that her post aged poorly and noted, "You are looking better than the football team."

Mace made her original comments to TMZ on Capitol Hill, calling unsolicited explicit images from men in her DMs "nasty" and "gross."

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Nancy Mace
Source: MEGA

Single Nancy Mace admitted she doesn't see herself ever marrying again.

The 48-year-old congresswoman also defended her attendance at the game, posting a video clip in which she sarcastically said, "I've had some time to think about my attendance at a college football game last night and then had the nerve to tweet about it."

Nancy Mace Defends Herself

Nancy Mace
Source: MEGA

Nancy Mace hit back at people who poked fun at her for attending a college football game.

The twice-divorced Mace, who said she doesn't see herself ever getting married again, added, "So this post goes out to all the liberals, libtards, socialists, leftists, and trolls that don't think women should attend football games or cheer for their team with their college football chant."

"I want you to know that I've unpacked your lived experiences, and I've centered your truth and your feelings. Your feelings are valid. But despite all of that, I'm unburdened by what has been," she continued. "And so I'm going to attend; I've decided I'm going to attend the next football game and enjoy the h-ll out of it."

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