Nancy Pelosi Was 'Shocked' at President Joe Biden's Performance During 2024 Debate, Says She Had 'Never Seen' Him Like That

As OK! previously reported, Biden announced he was dropping out of the race in July after many Democrats had been saying he's unfit to serve another four years in office.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote at the time.