Feud Escalates: Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden Haven't Spoken Since He Dropped Out of 2024 Race

Source: mega

Nancy Pelosi confirmed she hasn't spoken to Joe Biden since he dropped out of the 2024 race.

Aug. 6 2024, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

It looks like Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden's friendship is at a standstill, as the two haven't spoken since he dropped out of the 2024 race, the former House speaker confirmed in an interview on Monday, August 5.

She was asked if everything was "OK" between the two, but she played coy.

“You’d have to ask him, but I hope so,” Pelosi said during a chat with CNN. “Look, I love Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years.”

Source: mega

Nancy Pelosi said she has the 'utmost respect' for Joe Biden.

As OK! previously reported, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins reported that Biden, 81, was annoyed Pelosi, 84, urged him to not run for president again.

"Tonight, President Biden is in isolation as he's fighting off symptoms from Covid-19," she said on the Friday, July 19, edition of The Source. "But he's also an isolation in the figurative sense as he is now fighting off new calls from his own party to get out of the 2024 race. The party that Biden has devoted his life to is unleashing a new and really public effort to push him out of challenging Donald Trump for the White House. A slew of House Democrats have joined two more prominent Democratic senators tonight in calling for Biden to step aside."

Source: mega

Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July.

“All of it, we are told has President Biden seething tonight with much of his anger directed at Nancy Pelosi. That’s because some of the names that are calling for him to drop out of the race or her close allies and in the view from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, tonight where President Biden finds himself,” she added.

Source: mega

Nancy Pelosi said she wasn't behind Joe Biden's decision to drop out.

However, she claimed she wasn't behind his decision to drop out.

"That is wrong. I'll tell you what I did not do. I did not call one person. I read in the press that I was burning up the phone lines, and I only called one person, people called me. Some of them I received their calls. Some of I didn't. Didn’t even have time to. I never said, 'put Michael Donlin on the phone.' Never," she said while chatting with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly.

Source: mega

Kamala Harris has since taken Joe Biden's place in the race.

"Well, let me just say that… I have the highest regard for Joe Biden. He is one of the great most consequential presidents of our time and certainly in American history… When I love him, I’ve loved him for over 40 years, he and his family. And his legacy is very important for our country, and his legacy is one we share because having the majority for part of the time of his presidency. So it wasn't a question of his deciding – It was a question of deciding what kind of campaign would go forward. One of the reasons I ran for Congress this time was to make sure we won the House back and to make sure that Donald Trump never set foot in the White House again," she said.

