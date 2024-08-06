Feud Escalates: Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden Haven't Spoken Since He Dropped Out of 2024 Race

It looks like Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden's friendship is at a standstill, as the two haven't spoken since he dropped out of the 2024 race, the former House speaker confirmed in an interview on Monday, August 5.

She was asked if everything was "OK" between the two, but she played coy.

“You’d have to ask him, but I hope so,” Pelosi said during a chat with CNN. “Look, I love Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years.”