President Joe Biden Incoherently Reads From Note Cards at White House Meetings, Claims 'Depressed' Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy told CNN’s Manu Raju that there have been early signs of President Biden's declining cognitive state for some time.

The former speaker claimed, "When he became president, and I was minority leader, he kind of shut us out from even communication. And I thought that was odd. But then when we won the majority and I went down before as speaker, I soon learned the reason why he has to speak from cards. And when he speaks from the cards and you want to debate what he said from the card to negotiate, he can’t go there. He shuts up the conversation.

"I saw a real decline early on, and with each meeting I would have with them, it’s almost I saw a different Joe Biden," he reiterated.