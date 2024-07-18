OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Incoherently Reads From Note Cards at White House Meetings, Claims 'Depressed' Kevin McCarthy

Composite photo of Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy raised concerns about President Joe Biden's cognitive state, revealing details of meetings at the White House where he claimed Biden was incoherently reading from note cards.

kevin mccarthy joe biden incoherently reads note cards white house
Source: MEGA

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy criticized President Joe Biden's cognitive abilities.

McCarthy told CNN’s Manu Raju that there have been early signs of President Biden's declining cognitive state for some time.

The former speaker claimed, "When he became president, and I was minority leader, he kind of shut us out from even communication. And I thought that was odd. But then when we won the majority and I went down before as speaker, I soon learned the reason why he has to speak from cards. And when he speaks from the cards and you want to debate what he said from the card to negotiate, he can’t go there. He shuts up the conversation.

"I saw a real decline early on, and with each meeting I would have with them, it’s almost I saw a different Joe Biden," he reiterated.

kevin mccarthy joe biden incoherently reads note cards white house
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden has faced various calls for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

McCarthy recalled several odd interactions with Biden, such as the commander-in-chief suggesting a tour of the swimming pool during the winter.

He also claimed that the 81-year-old president had a separate office outside of the Oval Office he would show off.

"Just every time I walked out depressed as an American, I didn’t tell anybody about that story, but because he was going off to a G7 meeting," the former speaker told the outlet.

kevin mccarthy joe biden incoherently reads note cards white house
Source: MEGA

Kevin McCarthy claimed Joe Biden uses note cards to negotiate.

As OK! previously reported, Biden faced severe criticism for his performance during a Zoom call with moderate D.C. Democrats that took place just before the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The call, described as "disastrous" and "even worse than the debate," raised concerns about Biden's ability to lead his campaign effectively among moderate Democrats, who already are nervous about the president's cognitive abilities.

Participants on the call anonymously revealed that Biden appeared unfocused and gave incoherent responses to questions.


kevin mccarthy joe biden incoherently reads note cards white house
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden has been called on to drop out of the race.

Even some high-profile Hollywood elites, such as O' Brother Where Art Thou actor George Clooney, who was a guest at a fundraising event in Los Angeles that reportedly raised over $30 million for Biden's campaign, are now expressing doubts and calling for the politician to consider stepping down in a New York Times op-ed.

Despite the growing number of statements and criticisms from Democratic leaders calling for the president to drop out of the race and make room for a new nominee to take on Trump, the Biden campaign has remained resolute about remaining in the race.

