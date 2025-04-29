Naomi Campbell, 54, Boasts Flawless Bikini Body on Vacation With Her Children: Hot Photos
Naomi Campbell has still got it.
The Victoria's Secret model, 54, stunned in a tiny yellow bikini top and thong while vacationing with her children and friends in the Maldives.
The mom-of-two shared a behind-the-scenes look at her tropical getaway in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 29. She smiled and placed a hand on her hip as she posed with famous friends Mohammed Al Turki and Natasha Poly on a boat.
Campbell paired her look with bedazzled black sunglasses and a gold anklet as she enjoyed her time at One&Only Reethi Rah Resort.
The model shared several moments from her time at the beach, including a candid snapshot strolling on the sand among palm trees in a wide-rimmed red hat.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She gave a rare look at her daughter, 3, who rested on her shoulder as they watched the sunset. In one image, Campbell was dressed in a silky white halter dress with a black-and-white polka dot corset as she placed a hand on her 1-year-old son's head. She completed the outfit with a large, sparkly silver ring on her right finger, a stack of beaded bracelets and gold bangles.
Campbell tried her hand at the DJ booth one night, wearing a red slip dress and a similar collection of accessories.
The photo dump was filled with scenic shots at sundown, including one during an evening dinner on the beach with a long table of attendees. During the daytime, she took a pool noodle into the ocean to go snorkeling and shaded her eyes from the sun in a straw hat.
The Empire alum captioned the post, "Family time #blessed," before tagging the hotel and declaring that they "never disappoint."
Fans were awestruck by the model's lean bikini body, calling her "breathtaking" and "runway royalty."
"With you, these palms are unmatched," one person wrote.
Campbell complemented the Instagram carousel with a Story of her running through the sand to the song "Bridge over Troubled Water" by Aretha Franklin.
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actress rarely shares images of her kids and has not publicly disclosed their names. In fact, she kept the news of her daughter's pregnancy relatively quiet among her inner circle as well.
"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," she told British Vogue in a March 2022 cover story with the child. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done."
The one thing Campbell will admit?
"She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child," she revealed.