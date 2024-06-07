OK Magazine
Naomi Campbell, 54, Confirms She Welcomed Both Her Kids Via Surrogacy, Admits Being a Parent 'Makes Her Fear for the Future'

naomi campbell welcomed both kids surrogacy
Source: @naomi/instagram
By:

Jun. 7 2024, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Naomi Campbell has yet to reveal the names of her two young children, but that hasn't stopped her from detailing the ups and downs of motherhood.

In a new interview, the model confirmed for the first time that she welcomed both her daughter and her son — born in 2021 and 2023, respectively — via surrogacy.

naomi campbell welcomed both kids surrogacy
Source: mega

Naomi Campbell revealed she welcomed both her son and daughter via surrogacy.

The stunning star, 54, explained she never cared about having a partner to raise kids with, sharing she's proud to be a "single mother of a single mum."

"My babies are everything to me," she gushed. "They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."

"I hope for a better world for my children," she added. "It's made me fear for the future."

naomi campbell
Source: @naomi/instagram

The star is currently single.

While discussing the future, Campbell noted that lately, she's become aware that a lot of women have expressed their hesitancy about becoming a parent one day.

"I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, ‘You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,’” she said. "I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing."

naomi campbell welcomed both kids surrogacy
Source: @naomi/instagram

The star grew up with a single mom.

Naomi Campbell
While the cover girl is happy her current day-to-day is focused on work and parenting, she revealed in the 2023 docuseries The Super Models that she relied on drugs and alcohol to mask her true feelings back in the '90s.

"Grief has been a very strange thing in my life because it doesn't always [show]," Campbell explained. "I go into a shock and freak out when it actually happens, and then later is when I break. But I kept the sadness inside, I just dealt with it."

naomi campbell welcomed both kids surrogacy
Source: mega

Campbell has not revealed the names of her tots.

The mom-of-two hit a low point in 1997 after close pal Gianni Versace was shot and killed.

"He was very sensitive to feeling me, like, he pushed me. He would push me to step outside and go further when I didn't think I had it within myself to do it. So, when he died, my grief became very bad," she recalled.

"Addiction is such a – it's just a b------- thing, it really is," added Campbell.

After five years of using cocaine, she collapsed during a 1999 photo shoot, which led to her entering rehab.

"When you try to cover something up, your feelings… I tried to cover that with something. You can't cover it," she stated. "I was killing myself. It was very hurtful."

