8 of Naomi Campbell's Biggest Scandals: Financial Misconduct, Blood Diamonds, Assaults and More

Naomi Campbell started dealing with her drug addiction in the early 1990s, and the grief she dealt with made her battles more challenging to face.

In 1999, she infamously collapsed during a photoshoot and initially claimed she only used cocaine at the time.

“When you try to cover something up, your feelings — you spoke about abandonment. I tried to cover that with something. You can’t cover it,” she said in the Apple TV+ documentary series, The Super Models. “I was killing myself. It was very hurtful.”

The incident led her to check into rehab, and she called the move “one of the best and only things I could have done for myself at that time.”

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Campbell admitted to first trying the drug when she was 24. But apart from her cocaine addiction, she also struggled due to her alcohol use. She finally gave it up in 2012 and claimed she started feeling better without it.