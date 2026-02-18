Naomi Campbell Gave Jeffrey Epstein Access to A-List Parties But Didn't Let Her Use His Private Jet, Uncensored Emails Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Naomi Campbell and Jeffrey Epstein were reportedly friends, uncensored emails from the DOJ reveal. According to the documents, recently released by the DOJ, the British supermodel, 55, and the disgraced financier spoke on the phone and invited each other to parties with celebrities and other VIPs.

Article continues below advertisement

Naomi Campbell Invited Jeffrey Epstein to Her Birthday in 2004

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was invited by Naomi Campbell to several high-profile events, including her 2004 birthday party.

Despite their blossoming friendship and frequent get-togethers, Epstein never allowed Campbell to use his private plane. One of the events she had invited him to was her birthday party in 2004 in St. Tropez, as well as a bash at the Dolce & Gabbana store in Paris. The Face host also told the financier to attend a soirée she co-hosted with Russian art collector Dasha Zhukova in Moscow.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The model asked the financier to use his plane in 2016.

Both the Paris and the Moscow bashes took place in 2010 while Epstein was still under house arrest stemming from his 2008 conviction of soliciting and procuring an underage girl for prostitution. He was arrested at the time and served a 13-month jail sentence in Florida. He was released in 2009. In January 2016, Campbell asked Epstein to use his private jet to fly to Miami, but he refused. While the catwalk queen's mentions in the Epstein files are mainly call sheets, schedules and emails, these pages were sustained by his assistants Sarah Kellen and Lesley Groff.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Naomi Campbell and Jeffrey Epstein corresponded several times over the years.

"Please call Naomi Campbell. She is in Spain but she is up," Groff messaged Epstein in May 2015. Another note from 2011 read: "Hi Naomi. Jeffrey is in Paris and wondering if you are around as well. Hope all is well." "Hi Naomi, Jeffery and I are in Paris with Woody Allen and wondering if you are in town if you’d like to have dinner with us all tomorrow night," a 2012 email said. The person who sent the message was redacted in the documents.

Jeffrey Epstein Died in 2019

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 before ultimately dying in jail.