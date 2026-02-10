or
OK Magazine
Sarah Ferguson Asked Jeffrey Epstein to Find a Job for Her 'Pretty Girl' 22-Year-Old Goddaughter After His 2009 Jail Release

image split of Jeffrey epstein and Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson once asked Jeffrey Epstein to find a job and a place to live for her 22-year-old goddaughter, Laura McGowan.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 9:31 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson once asked Jeffrey Epstein to find her goddaughter a job after the pedophile's release from jail in July 2009.

The ex-Duchess of York, 66, emailed the dead s-- offender in September 2010 to inquire about some work for her goddaughter, Laura McGowan, who was just 22 at the time.

Sarah Ferguson Wanted Jeffrey Epstein to Help Her Goddaughter

image of Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson emailed Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

“My God daughter Laura aged 22, needs a bed in New York, and an internship with somebody. Could Leslie [Groff, Epstein’s assistant] do with a runner for a few months? Any ideas? A bed in one of those apartments I stayed in? Just a thought," Ferguson wrote to Epstein at the time.

“Laura McGowan. Pretty girl. Great you will be in London. Can’t wait to see you. Xx," she went on after he asked who the woman was.

Epstein was jailed in 2008 for procuring a child for prostitution and released over a year later.

The Ex-Duchess of York and the Pedophile Emailed Each Other on Multiple Occasions

image of Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was released from jail in July 2009.

Many of Ferguson's emails to Epstein were unveiled by the Department of Justice last month.

"You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," she had gushed in one message to him written in January 2010.

In another note to the felon from September 2009, the Weight Watchers spokeswoman suggested that he marry a woman with a "great body," adding: "Ok well marry me and then we will employ her."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Feel Deceived by Their Parents

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew was also friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

Because of her friendship with Epstein, she and ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are no longer able to use their royal titles and were pushed out of their Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

Their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are also reportedly feeling "duped" by their parents' scandals.

“They are pretty torn because they believed [their father],” royal author Robert Jobson told People on February 9. “Just like the late Queen Elizabeth and [King] Charles, Andrew told them all the same story — that he had done nothing wrong. My understanding is they feel pretty duped by the whole thing.”

image of prince Andrew, beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie won't cut off their scandal-ridden parents.

"I do think they believed their father, and now it has all backfired,” he added of the York sisters. “I know that Eugenie, especially, has found it very difficult.”

The journalist added he doesn't think Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, will cut off their parents 100 percent.

"I have sympathy for them," Jobson said. "It’s not their fault who their parents were associated with.​"

