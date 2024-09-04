Naomi Campbell Shades Anna Wintour After 'Vogue' Editor Called Her Out for Being Late to Awards Ceremony

Naomi Campbell didn't appreciate Anna Wintour throwing her under the bus during her speech at Fashion Row’s Fashion Show and Style Awards on Tuesday, September 3.

The Vogue editor-in-chief, 74, brought up how the supermodel, 54, isn't always the most timely before presenting her with the Fashion Icon Award in Harlem, N.Y. — especially since she hadn't showed up to the event when she was on stage.