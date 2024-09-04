Naomi Campbell Shades Anna Wintour After 'Vogue' Editor Called Her Out for Being Late to Awards Ceremony
Naomi Campbell didn't appreciate Anna Wintour throwing her under the bus during her speech at Fashion Row’s Fashion Show and Style Awards on Tuesday, September 3.
The Vogue editor-in-chief, 74, brought up how the supermodel, 54, isn't always the most timely before presenting her with the Fashion Icon Award in Harlem, N.Y. — especially since she hadn't showed up to the event when she was on stage.
“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” she said as the crowd laughed.
Wintour was apparently so annoyed about Campbell's tardiness that she left the event after she was done with her speech, TMZ reported.
After Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr, introduced Campbell, the latter hit back at Wintour.
“It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honored to be here in Harlem. Everything’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other woman,” she said, referring to Wintour.
“I’d much rather have this,” Campbell said as she gestured to Nasr.
Campbell then said she's “always been unapologetically truthful.”
Despite the tension, Campbell still said nice things about Wintour.
“We must still say thank you to Anna Wintour, as she did take the time to come here and give me the award even though I wasn’t here,” Campbell said. “So thank you, Anna Wintour, for your support in my career from 1987, meeting a young black girl from South London in British Vogue offices and taking a chance in giving me a shoot."
“And so, I thank you for your influence and your continuing support in pushing fashion forward also," she concluded.
Campbell has been late in the past, as she previously arrived over 90 minutes late to a dinner hosted by Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Campbell's rep claimed she only decided to go to the dinner at 7 p.m. that same night.