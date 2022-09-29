Naomi Judd’s Family In New Court Bid To Block Audio Recording Country Queen Sent Her Pal Before Suicide
Naomi Judd's family is seeking to halt the release of several upsetting pieces of evidence that were discovered after the famed country star's death.
Among the items are handwritten notes and what is believed to be Naomi's final audio message she sent to a close friend shortly before taking her own life.
Naomi's daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, as well as her husband Larry Strickland, previously asked the court to block the release of potentially traumatizing videos, photos and police interviews with the family members regarding the singer's heartbreaking passing.
The court initially agreed to temporarily seal the graphic content on Tuesday, August 2. Now, the Judd family is hoping to keep the disturbing and painful images from the public for good.
"We want to have this stuff — these materials never released," the Judd family's lawyer said in a statement, voicing fears that "more personal things, such as video and pictures of the incident itself, as well as the immediate reaction of family members still on the scene" would become public through "sordid news organizations."
"We all want to cooperate with law enforcement when there’s a tragedy such as this," the attorney continued. "When such a tragedy occurs, we all want to cooperate and give the best possible information to the authorities. Maybe that attitude is going to change if people realize that two weeks after they talk to the police about the suicide of their loved on, the very words that they speak are going to show up on YouTube tomorrow. That’s a public interest."
However, the lawyer representing the county claimed that most of the records should be made public. The subject of the audio recording also came up soon after, when the judge asked if the message in question was the 911 call.
The legal mind confirmed it was not, stating it was "an audio recording that was made, apparently, by a friend, and then provided to Mr. Strickland, and then provided to the detectives at a time when Ms. Judd was in distress, before she shot herself."
The lawyer also alleged while it was "temporally close" to the time of her death, "I can't say as I stand here right now if it was the same day or not."