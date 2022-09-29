Naomi Judd’s Family In New Court Bid To Block Audio Recording Country Queen Sent Her Pal Before Suicide

"We want to have this stuff — these materials never released," the Judd family's lawyer said in a statement, voicing fears that "more personal things, such as video and pictures of the incident itself, as well as the immediate reaction of family members still on the scene" would become public through "sordid news organizations."

ASHLEY JUDD MAKES HAUNTING CONFESSION: HOW SHE FOUND, CRADLED LATE MOM NAOMI'S 'LABORING BODY' WITH SELF INFLICTED GUN SHOT WOUND

"We all want to cooperate with law enforcement when there’s a tragedy such as this," the attorney continued. "When such a tragedy occurs, we all want to cooperate and give the best possible information to the authorities. Maybe that attitude is going to change if people realize that two weeks after they talk to the police about the suicide of their loved on, the very words that they speak are going to show up on YouTube tomorrow. That’s a public interest."