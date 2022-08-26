Naomi Judd Left Suicide Note For Family: Autopsy Report

"Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the hall of fame by her peers," she added. "That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing."

In early August, a Williamson County judge granted the Judd family their request to keep photos, video footage and other explicit details of Naomi's alleged suicide out of the public eye on the grounds that they could cause "emotional distress, pain and mental anguish" to those that saw the pictures, as well as to the star's family members.