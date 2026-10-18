Naomi Watts Shares Unforgettable Parenting Moment Involving a Bedroom Discovery
Oct. 18 2026, Published 9:53 a.m. ET
Naomi Watts recently opened up about a memorable experience when one of her children discovered a bottle of lubricant gel in her bedroom, which turned into a valuable teaching moment.
The Actress Said Sexual Wellness Stigma Was Fading
The actress, who shares two children—Sasha, 18, and Kai, 17—with her ex-partner Liev Schreiber—recalled the moment during an interview with People. Watts described her child's reaction, stating, “I mean, I do remember the first time one of my kids saw lube in the bedroom, and they were like, ‘What?’” She seized the moment to educate her child, responding, “Yes, yes, you know, by the way, lube is sold at Urban Outfitters now.” Her child was astonished, exclaiming, “No way, no way!”
Watts noted that the conversation reflects a decreasing stigma surrounding sexual health products. “So, yeah, the stigma is definitely reducing,” she explained. This candid discussion aligns with her history of addressing intimate topics openly.
Naomi Watts Shared a Humorous Menopause Story About Billy Crudup
In her 2022 book, “Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause,” Watts recounted another humorous incident involving her husband, Billy Crudup. She shared her concerns about wearing an estrogen patch for hormone therapy, fearing it would signal her menopausal status on their first big night together.
Watts recalled, “I was worried that if he saw [the patch] he would realize it meant I was menopausal: no longer a vibrant, fertile being.” She described her frantic attempts to remove the patch, which left a noticeable mark on her skin. Her evening preparations turned into a comical encounter when Crudup asked if everything was alright while she took too long.
“I came out mortified,” Watts admitted. When she finally explained the situation, Crudup responded supportively, telling her, “Hey, if it makes you feel better: I’ve got gray hairs on my balls.” This moment showcased their strong bond and ability to navigate awkward situations together.
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Naomi Watts Opened Up About Intimacy and Aging
Watts and Crudup began their relationship while filming Gypsy in 2017, keeping their romance under wraps for five years. They made their red carpet debut in 2022, and by 2023, rumors of their engagement circulated, which they confirmed just two months later.
In a recent interview, Watts discussed the evolution of their intimate life since marriage. She stated, “I personally think s-- becomes more pleasurable when you take out the fear of making babies.” This perspective highlights the confidence that often comes with age and experience.
Watts humorously summarized her approach to intimacy, saying, “What is that expression? ‘Closed for business, open for pleasure.’” Her candid insights encourage open conversations about sexuality, especially as people navigate the complexities of relationships.
As Watts continues to share her experiences, she invites discussions about parenting, aging, and intimacy. Her refreshing honesty resonates with many, making her a relatable figure in Hollywood.
With each revelation, Watts inspires others to embrace life’s awkward moments and turn them into opportunities for growth and connection.