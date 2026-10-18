Naomi Watts Shares Unforgettable Parenting Moment Involving a Bedroom Discovery

Article continues below advertisement

Naomi Watts recently opened up about a memorable experience when one of her children discovered a bottle of lubricant gel in her bedroom, which turned into a valuable teaching moment.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Said Sexual Wellness Stigma Was Fading

Source: MEGA Naomi Watts shares two children, Sasha and Kai, with her former partner, actor Liev Schreiber.

The actress, who shares two children—Sasha, 18, and Kai, 17—with her ex-partner Liev Schreiber—recalled the moment during an interview with People. Watts described her child's reaction, stating, “I mean, I do remember the first time one of my kids saw lube in the bedroom, and they were like, ‘What?’” She seized the moment to educate her child, responding, “Yes, yes, you know, by the way, lube is sold at Urban Outfitters now.” Her child was astonished, exclaiming, “No way, no way!” Watts noted that the conversation reflects a decreasing stigma surrounding sexual health products. “So, yeah, the stigma is definitely reducing,” she explained. This candid discussion aligns with her history of addressing intimate topics openly.

Article continues below advertisement

Naomi Watts Shared a Humorous Menopause Story About Billy Crudup

Source: MEGA In her 2022 book, ‘Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause’, Naomi Watts described worrying that her estrogen patch would reveal her menopausal status to her partner, actor Billy Crudup.

In her 2022 book, “Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause,” Watts recounted another humorous incident involving her husband, Billy Crudup. She shared her concerns about wearing an estrogen patch for hormone therapy, fearing it would signal her menopausal status on their first big night together. Watts recalled, “I was worried that if he saw [the patch] he would realize it meant I was menopausal: no longer a vibrant, fertile being.” She described her frantic attempts to remove the patch, which left a noticeable mark on her skin. Her evening preparations turned into a comical encounter when Crudup asked if everything was alright while she took too long. “I came out mortified,” Watts admitted. When she finally explained the situation, Crudup responded supportively, telling her, “Hey, if it makes you feel better: I’ve got gray hairs on my balls.” This moment showcased their strong bond and ability to navigate awkward situations together.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Naomi Watts Opened Up About Intimacy and Aging

Source: MEGA Naomi Watts recalled trying to remove the patch before a romantic evening with Billy Crudup, but the attempt left a noticeable mark on her skin.

Watts and Crudup began their relationship while filming Gypsy in 2017, keeping their romance under wraps for five years. They made their red carpet debut in 2022, and by 2023, rumors of their engagement circulated, which they confirmed just two months later. In a recent interview, Watts discussed the evolution of their intimate life since marriage. She stated, “I personally think s-- becomes more pleasurable when you take out the fear of making babies.” This perspective highlights the confidence that often comes with age and experience. Watts humorously summarized her approach to intimacy, saying, “What is that expression? ‘Closed for business, open for pleasure.’” Her candid insights encourage open conversations about sexuality, especially as people navigate the complexities of relationships.

Source: MEGA Naomi Watts later said that intimacy could become more pleasurable when the fear of pregnancy was removed, and she encouraged more open conversations about aging, relationships and sexuality.