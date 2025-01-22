9 Biggest Revelations From Naomi Watts' New Book: Her Experience With Early Menopause, Billy Crudup's Cheeky Remark and More

In Naomi Watts' new book Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause, out on January 21, the 56-year-old Gross Misconduct star focused on her struggles with early menopause and infertility which reportedly had her "drenched in sweat, confusion, and shame."

"I always dreamed I'd be a young mother but never got around to it. Then I found a partner who wanted to be a parent, too," she said of Liev Schreiber, whom she shares two children with, in the book.

As they could not get positive news while trying to start a family, she consulted a doctor and found out she was nearing menopause.

Watts wrote, "What use am I if I can't bear children? Did I become an old lady without even noticing? How could I have let this happen? What have I done wrong? I flashed back to every time I'd ever done something I knew was bad for me, every crash diet, being on birth control for fifteen years. My body doesn't work because I abused it! I thought. Of course it won't let me have a baby, because I'm not fit to be a mother!"

After hearing about her condition, the King Kong star admitted to feeling like she was branded as "an unproductive, barren person." Despite Schreiber being nothing but supportive of her, she avoided talking about it and "tried to focus on not being menopausal."