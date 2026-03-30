Natalee Holloway Killer Joran van der Sloot's Mom Makes Eerie Confession About 'Sneaky' Son in Resurfaced Interview
March 30 2026, Published 1:43 p.m. ET
A subtle but shivering detail has been unearthed about Natalee Holloway's killer, Joran van der Sloot.
In a resurfaced Dutch interview from June 2010, the notorious murderer's mother, Anita va der Sloot, confessed her son used to frequently sneak out of their Aruba home at night.
The Caribbean island is where Holloway mysteriously vanished at age 18 on May 30, 2005, during a high school graduation trip. Joran confessed to killing the blonde teenager in an October 2023 proffer letter while pleading guilty to extortion charges related to the victim's disappearance, though her remains were never recovered and the specific location of her death is still unknown.
While Anita noticed her child had been sneaking out after dark, she wasn't aware that Joran had been quietly leaving to go to casinos, per the interview obtained by ABC News.
Gambling was a significant part of Joran's life and later was a key activity involved in both Holloway's killing and the May 30, 2010, murder of Stephany Flores in Lima, Peru.
Joran, who met both of the young female victims at casinos, confessed to killing Stephany five years to the day of Natalee's murder during a June 2010 interrogation by Peruvian police.
Natalee Holloway Killer's Parents Encouraged Him to 'Tell the Truth'
He claimed the fatal altercation occurred after Stephany discovered information linking him to Natalee's disappearance.
Joran's mother said her son initially denied any involvement in Natalee's missing person case, and his parents believed him until his story began to change.
"If you know something, tell us, because you're going to the police, and you tell the truth," Anita recalled her husband, Paul, telling Joran.
- Natalee Holloway’s Killer Joran van der Sloot Attempts Suicide in Peruvian Prison, Says He Doesn’t 'Want to Live Anymore'
- Natalee Holloway Was Beaten to Death After Rejecting Joran Van Der Sloot's Sexual Advances, Her Mother Claims
- Natalee Holloway Killer Joran van der Sloot Travels Back to Peru After Bombshell Murder Confession
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Joran van der Sloot's Mom Admitted He Was Mentally Ill and Capable of Killing
In the years before his 2023 proffer letter, Joran told reporters a variety of different stories about how Natalee died, including that it was an accident, that he killed her and that he sold her into slavery. However, he'd then claim his confessions were fake and that he was bragging and lying.
"Maybe he missed a chance to become an actor," Anita reflected. "Maybe that should've been a role in his life. I really don't know. I can hardly believe that he can … fake this."
Joran's mom additionally admitted her son was mentally ill and capable of hurting Stephany.
Joran van der Sloot Attempted Suicide Behind Bars in December 2025
Joran remains behind bars at a maximum-security prison in Peru, where officials reported he tried to commit suicide in December 2025 after the criminal was discovered by guards with part of a blanket tied around his neck.
Authorities claimed the killer was nearing death by the time he was found and saved.
Joran was forced to participate in a recorded interview once stable after his suicide attempt, as he called Peru's Challapalca facility the "toughest prison in the world" and claimed he "didn't want to live anymore" due to his deteriorating mental health.