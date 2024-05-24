Natalie Joy Confesses She 'Didn't Think I Could Fall More in Love' With Husband Nick Viall After Welcoming Daughter River: 'He's a Great Dad'

The pair's relationship is far from traditional, as they welcomed River earlier this year and then tied the knot in April at Joy's family's 300-acre farm near Savannah, Ga. They later went on a honeymoon with River in tow. "We were nervous at first — a wedding a baby back-to-back, but it was such a blessing," she says. "Having her at our wedding was so magical, and it was the best thing possible. I'm so glad we didn't move the wedding up or push it back any further. Everything worked out exactly how it should have and we're so happy."

"She's so easy. She's such a good baby. She only cries if she's cold or hungry — and same!" she quips of River. "We're really lucky. She was just on seven flights from our wedding to the honeymoon. We traveled a lot and she was a trooper. She crushed it."

Fortunately, the couple brought Joy's mom along so they could get some time alone together. "We were able to get away for a few hours during the day and my mom kept her at night twice, so we got to sleep and that was it. It was exactly what we needed. We couldn't have imagined not having her there," she says.