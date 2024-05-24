Natalie Joy Confesses She 'Didn't Think I Could Fall More in Love' With Husband Nick Viall After Welcoming Daughter River: 'He's a Great Dad'
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall welcomed their daughter, River Rose, in February, and the former is soaking up this time with her husband and little one.
"I didn't think I could fall in love with him anymore — but seeing him with River is a completely different thing. I can't express how much of a great dad he is. I didn't have the best experience with my father, and so to be able to see her with him, she's so lucky and I'm so grateful for him and everything that he gives us. It's been really great," the 25-year-old, who partnered with Autotrader to support their new campaign, tied to the announcement of the Best New Cars of 2024, exclusively tells OK!.
The brunette beauty and the Bachelor alum, 43, "learned" how to take care of their little one along the way. "We definitely had each other's back in a lot of ways," she shares. "I feel like it took me being able to say, 'I trust Nick and his instincts with her.' I feel like that's really hard for a lot of my friends to do. He loves her just as much as I do, and I know he has the same intentions that I do. He's changed way more dirty diapers than I have! He jumps up in the middle of the night. He loves fatherhood, and it's so sweet to watch."
Now that the two, who started dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2023, are a family-of-three, Joy says it's important they "stay connected."
"We work extremely hard on our relationship and we are in couples therapy. We have been for a while now. We did it right when we got engaged. Our date nights are with our baby, and I feel like we just make it a point to check in and stay present with the other person," she dishes.
"We're a pretty good team," she adds. "We're now trying to figure out River's routine. I had a work dinner last night, and Nick kept her on the routine. He sent me 500 photos throughout the night. I think we're doing a good job at keeping a united front and just making sure we get through this together."
"It's a lot harder to get up and go and do things now, but I feel like we've navigated it quite well. I feel like I was put on earth to be a mom, and I feel like every day I am excited to spend the day with her and take care of her," she gushes. "I feel like isn't that much that has changed. She's really joined our lives. Motherhood is better than anything I would have ever expected. She's perfect. I couldn't have made or thought of a more perfect baby. She's everything I could have ever wanted."
The pair's relationship is far from traditional, as they welcomed River earlier this year and then tied the knot in April at Joy's family's 300-acre farm near Savannah, Ga. They later went on a honeymoon with River in tow. "We were nervous at first — a wedding a baby back-to-back, but it was such a blessing," she says. "Having her at our wedding was so magical, and it was the best thing possible. I'm so glad we didn't move the wedding up or push it back any further. Everything worked out exactly how it should have and we're so happy."
"She's so easy. She's such a good baby. She only cries if she's cold or hungry — and same!" she quips of River. "We're really lucky. She was just on seven flights from our wedding to the honeymoon. We traveled a lot and she was a trooper. She crushed it."
Fortunately, the couple brought Joy's mom along so they could get some time alone together. "We were able to get away for a few hours during the day and my mom kept her at night twice, so we got to sleep and that was it. It was exactly what we needed. We couldn't have imagined not having her there," she says.
Some milestones like a wedding or new baby can lead people to buy a new car, which is exactly what Joy and Viall did. In honor of their Best New Cars of 2024 announcement, Autotrader is joining forces with Joy to support their new campaign.
"I am extremely excited. It's a very genuine partnership. When Nick and I were in the depths of wedding planning, we were having to make 40 decisions every single day, and we were closing in on the end of my pregnancy, getting ready to welcome a baby in this world so we knew we needed a new car. I was so stressed," she recalls. "I had no idea who to turn to or what to do. We looked to Autotrader, and it was so incredibly helpful because of the list they put out every single of the best new cars. They do all the research for you. That's what I needed because I didn't have time to figure out what I wanted."
"I also really like how it wasn't a bunch of family cars or mom cars. They had trucks and sedans — something for everyone!" she continues. "It made that time in my life very, very seamless and easy to just look at this lost and be like, 'Oh, I like that one. Let's go test drive it.' I'm so thankful for Autotrader.
The social media personality ended up going with the INFINITI QX60, as she really "wanted" a lot of space now that they've expanded their family. "I had no idea how much you need for a baby. When we got the strollers and car seats, I was like, 'I need a bigger car but I don't want to feel like I'm driving a bus,'" she shares. "I want to still be able to parallel park. I want to have all the safety features. I've never had heated seats, so I also wanted that."
Additionally, Joy will help three lucky winners start their new life chapters stress free and share how easy Autotrader makes car shopping while going through exciting transitions.
Through a social media giveaway, three consumers will win a collection of accessories, practical gadgets and a $2,000 Visa gift card, all selected to enhance the driving experience while covering those additional expenses following a car purchase. Consumers can sign up for a chance to win on Joy's social platforms starting May 23 through May 29.
"All you have to do is post a photo with your new car and tag me and Autotrader!" she says.
For more information, click here.