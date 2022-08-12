Ben Affleck 'Freaked Out' Over Paparazzi During Parisian Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: 'This Was A Whole New Level,' Source
Though Bennifer should be used to the media frenzy they cause everywhere they go, it seems everything was taken to new heights during their Parisian honeymoon.
Ben Affleck struggled to handle the flashing lights following him and new wife Jennifer Lopez around Paris while they tried to enjoy their honeymoon following their surprise nuptials in Las Vegas last month.
“Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” said a source of the A-lister, who struggled to handle the paparazzi surrounding his first romance with JLo back in the 2000s. Dubbing the situation "an almost Princess-Diana level," the insider added, "This was a whole new level."
BEN AFFLECK SET TO MOVE INTO WIFE JENNIFER LOPEZ'S HOME AFTER LISTING PACIFIC PALISADES ESTATE FOR $30 MILLION
"Ben is used to the flashing lights," the source pointed out. "But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off."
The power couple, who reconciled in April 2021 after Lopez called off her engagement to Alex Rodriquez, faced unprecedented media attention back in 2002 when they first became an item. The media frenzy got so out of hand that they had to postpone their first wedding in 2003 after they had to go so far as to consider having "decoy brides" on their big day.
“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 53, shared at the time of their original nuptials.
And since re-sparking the old flame, it seems nothing has changed for the publicized couple.
HUNKIER THEN EVER: BEN AFFLECK SHOWS OFF BUFF ARMS — SEE THE PHOTOS
During the lovebirds' romantic honeymoon, where they were accompanied by their blended brood, they were photographed everywhere they went. Aside from the Argo actor being photographed snoozing on a boat with his mouth open while with his new wife and kiddos, he was also seen getting emotional during a romantic dinner with Lopez at La Girafe, on the Place du Trocadéro in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Affleck has also become the subject of several memes over the years between him smoking cigarettes, struggling to carry Dunkin' Doughnuts coffee and treats, as well as looking glum while looking out to sea.