Nick Viall Teases A Proposal To Natalie Joy Could Be On The Horizon: 'I'm Very Much Looking Forward To The Near Future'

Over the years, Nick Viall has found love on television — from Andi Dorfman to Kaitlyn Bristowe to Vanessa Grimaldi — but he has yet to walk down the aisle. Now that he's been dating Natalie Joy since 2020, it seems like an engagement could happen sooner than later.

"I'm going to keep things fairly vague in that department, but I'm very excited about my future with Natalie. I certainly think we're both excited about spending the rest of our lives together," the 42-year-old, who teamed up with Pacific Foods to release the Broken Hearts Soup-port Soups, featuring the most comforting flavors, reimagined to mend any broken heart, including: Pacific Foods It’s Not Me, It’s You Chicken Noodle Soup, Pacific Foods Broken Heart(y) Vegetable Soup, and Pacific Foods Seeing Red Tomato Bisque, exclusively tells OK!. "That's no secret. I will say I'm very much looking forward to the near future."