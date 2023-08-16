Natalie Portman Ditches Wedding Ring Following Separation From Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman is showing off her new single status!
The Black Swan star stepped out for an appearance at a gender equality panel on Monday, August 14, days after it was revealed she officially separated from her husband of 11 years, Benjamin Millepied, following his affair with a younger woman.
Portman, 42, was noticeably without a certain bauble on her ring finger while dressed in a bright purple frock with her hair loose and flowing for her conversation with former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura and Ruby Tui.
"Honored to speak alongside my heroes last night," the Oscar winner captioned a slew of snaps from their chat on her Instagram page.
As OK! previously reported, the estranged couple — who share son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6 — decided to go their own ways after the director's affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Etienne was revealed earlier this summer. "After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs," an insider spilled of the tryst that took place while Millepied filmed a project.
Before the separation, Portman and Millepied tried their best to salvage their marriage despite the betrayal. "Natalie was so hurt," an insider revealed. "She felt she'd made so many sacrifices throughout their marriage to make Benjamin happy, only for him to make a fool out of her."
"Natalie wants to see if they can save this," the source added of the former pair — who met while working on Black Swan. "She is trying. It's just that the pain is still very fresh."
The mother-of-two reportedly gave the dancer, 46, an ultimatum in an attempt to save their romance. "If he messes up again, she'll likely pull the plug," an additional insider spilled at the time. "He's not going out without her these days — every night is date night while he gets back in her good graces."