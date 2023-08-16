Natalie Portman Ditches Wedding Ring Following Separation From Benjamin Millepied

As OK! previously reported, the estranged couple — who share son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6 — decided to go their own ways after the director's affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Etienne was revealed earlier this summer. "After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs," an insider spilled of the tryst that took place while Millepied filmed a project.

Before the separation, Portman and Millepied tried their best to salvage their marriage despite the betrayal. "Natalie was so hurt," an insider revealed. "She felt she'd made so many sacrifices throughout their marriage to make Benjamin happy, only for him to make a fool out of her."