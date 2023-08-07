Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Separate After His Explosive Affair
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have separated after the actress' husband stepped out on their 11-year marriage.
“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider confirmed to a news outlet after Millepied's secret romp with a 25-year-old climate activist was exposed in June.
Speculation about where Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46 — who share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6 — stood following the betrayal had been circulating ever since the No Strings Attached actress was spotted sans her wedding ring over the summer.
The A-lister was most recently spotted without a ring on that finger on the exes' 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 4, while she was at an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia.
When news first broke of Millepied's infidelity with a woman named Camille Étienne, an insider spilled that Portman remained committed to working on their marriage.
“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” claimed the source at the time, acknowledging that Portman was “humiliated” by the rumors.
Despite the major public upset, Portman wanted to "see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied to make sure their kids didn’t “grow up in a broken home.”
Though Millepied “regrets” his actions, according to a separate source, they weren't able to salvage their marriage.
Portman and Millepied wed in 2012 after first meeting in 2009 while on set of Black Swan, which hit theaters in 2010.
Before Millepied committed the ultimate betrayal in a marriage, it seems they were the picture-perfect couple, with the Black Swan actress gushing in 2018: “I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland."
“He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful," she recalled of their first time working together. "I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”
Us Weekly confirmed Portman and Millepied separated.