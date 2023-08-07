Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Separate After His Explosive Affair

Portman and Millepied wed in 2012 after first meeting in 2009 while on set of Black Swan, which hit theaters in 2010.

Before Millepied committed the ultimate betrayal in a marriage, it seems they were the picture-perfect couple, with the Black Swan actress gushing in 2018: “I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland."

“He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful," she recalled of their first time working together. "I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”