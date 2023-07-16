'The Pain Is Still Very Fresh': Natalie Portman Trying to Forgive Cheating Husband After Shocking Affair
Natalie Portman is doing everything she can to save her struggling marriage to husband Benjamin Millepied amid the fallout of his alleged affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Etienne.
The two met through mutual friends in the film community and while their romance was said to be "short-lived," it's left Portman's personal life in disarray.
"Natalie was so hurt," a source spilled of Millepied's betrayal. "She felt she’d made so many sacrifices throughout their marriage in order to make Benjamin happy, only for him to make a fool out of her."
"Natalie wants to see if they can save this," the source added. "She is trying. It’s just that the pain is still very fresh."
This comes not long after OK! reported the Black Swan actress had given her embattled husband an ultimatum regarding their relationship.
"If he messes up again, she’ll likely pull the plug," the insider claimed.
"He’s not going out without her these days — every night is date night while he gets back in her good graces," they continued, revealing the French choreographer "begged" Portman — who he shares son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6, with — to give him a second chance.
- Natalie Portman Gives Ultimatum to Cheating Husband: 'If He Messes Up Again, She'll Likely Pull the Plug'
- Everything to Know About Natalie Portman's Husband's Affair With Much-Younger Woman
- Natalie Portman Is 'Desperately Clinging to the Hope' That Her Marriage to Benjamin Millepied 'Can Be Saved' After Tryst With Younger Women: Source
Despite her private pain, the Thor: Love and Thunder star is doing her best to keep this under the radar as much as possible for the sake of their kids.
"Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy," a separate source explained, with another clarifying, "She’s still wearing her wedding ring and making appearances like everything is under control. Publicly, she’s trying to keep her head up. Her heart has been ripped out."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The pair first met while filming Black Swan and later tied the knot in 2012.
The source spoke with Life & Style about Portman and Millepieds marital struggles.