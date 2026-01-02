Single Natalie Portman Sizzles in Plunging Swimsuit on St. Barths Vacation Nearly 2 Years After Divorcing Benjamin Millepied: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Portman rang in the new year with some sun and sand! On Thursday, January 1, the actress was spotted on the beach in St. Barths, where she was accompanied by a few other ladies.

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA Natalie Portman rocked a plunging swimsuit in St. Barths.

The movie star, 44, went into the water on her own, showing off her fit figure in a plunging black one-piece swimsuit. After taking a dip in the ocean, she relaxed on a towel while a younger girl — perhaps her daughter, Amalia — laid down on top of Portman's back.

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA The star celebrated New Year's Eve while on vacation.

The Star Wars alum also marked the end of the year with an Instagram post that documented her highlights of 2025. "2025 had so much light — amazing filming experiences with Cathy Yan and Lena Dunham, releasing Arco, trips to Italy, Turkey and Kenya, so much beautiful art and music, and lots of amazing time with friends and family," she penned. "Happy new year 2026! Wishing you all joy and fulfillment."

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA The movie actress is currently single.

Portman is currently single, as even though she was linked to a mystery man in May, there haven't been any reports about the pair since then. The mom-of-two married Benjamin Millepied in 2012, but they separated in 2023 amid rumors the choreographer had an affair with a woman who was in her 20s. As OK! reported, the professional dancer, 48, allegedly had a fling with climate activist Camille Etienne, whom he met "through mutual friends" in "a cliquey group in the film community who favor art and creativity over big-budget box office bonanzas." The two also worked together on the movie Carmen.

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA Portman split from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied due to rumors of an affair.

While Portman reportedly tried her best to work things out with Millepied, she ultimately felt their was too much damage done to the relationship. "Natalie tried to forgive Benjamin, to look at all sides of the situation. She considered every way to salvage the marriage, but she realized it would never be the same, because the betrayal was too deep," one source spilled to a news outlet at the time. The exes finalized their divorce in March 2024.

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA The exes shares one daughter and one son.

The Black Swan star still hasn't said much about the devastating split, as she prefers to keep her family life out of the spotlight. "I'm not a particularly private person in real life — I'll tell you anything — but in public, it was so clear early on that if you tell people how private you are, your privacy gets respected a lot more," she explained in a 2025 interview. "I set up a little bit of a barrier to be like, 'I'm not going to do photo shoots with my kids.'"

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA Portman and the choreographer finalized their divorce in March 2024.