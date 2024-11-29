Natalie Wood Witness Admits He Heard Actress' 'Screams' Before Her Mysterious Death, Author Claims: 'It Still Bothers Him'

Hollywood actress Natalie Wood was found dead on November 29, 1981, in the middle of a weekend yacht trip with her husband, Robert Wagner, and her Brainstorm co-star Christopher Walken.

Her death was later ruled an accidental drowning, but for decades, there has been speculation that foul play may have been involved due to her tumultuous relationship with Wagner, 94, and the rumors that she'd been carrying on an affair with Walken, 81.