or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Natalie Wood
OK LogoNEWS

Natalie Wood Witness Admits He Heard Actress' 'Screams' Before Her Mysterious Death, Author Claims: 'It Still Bothers Him'

Photo of Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner
Source: MEGA

Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner married twice — first in 1957 and again in 1972.

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Updated 4:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hollywood actress Natalie Wood was found dead on November 29, 1981, in the middle of a weekend yacht trip with her husband, Robert Wagner, and her Brainstorm co-star Christopher Walken.

Her death was later ruled an accidental drowning, but for decades, there has been speculation that foul play may have been involved due to her tumultuous relationship with Wagner, 94, and the rumors that she'd been carrying on an affair with Walken, 81.

Article continues below advertisement
natalie wood witness heard screams before death new book
Source: MEGA

Natalie Wood died in November 1981.

Article continues below advertisement

43 years after her shocking passing, author Marti Rulli revealed to RadarOnline.com that witnesses had come to her with concerns of their own regarding Wood's death while writing her latest book.

"The reason the witnesses didn't speak out earlier is because, at the time, the case was declared an accident so fast they just ignored what they saw or heard", Rulli spilled to the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
natalie wood witness heard screams before death new book
Source: MEGA

A 17-year-old witness reportedly heard Natalie Wood 'scream' before her death.

MORE ON:
Natalie Wood

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

One of the people who came forward to speak with the Natalie Wood and the Devil She Knew writer was a California man who had been working on a fishing boat near their yacht, Splendour, which Wood and Wagner had been traveling on that tragic weekend.

"It still bothers him and he wanted to tell me what he knew," Rulli said of the man, who claimed he had been only 17 years old at the time. "He heard an argument, and he told me he heard Natalie's screams that made him feel uncomfortable. But he didn't report it to police because he thought it was an open-and-shut drowning case."

Article continues below advertisement

Rulli claimed a separate witness who once lived next door to Wood and Wagner called the police after the actress showed up at their home in the middle of the night "asking for a place to stay" because Wagner was reportedly "going to kill her."

Splendour's captain, Dennis Davern, also told cops that Wagner allegedly smashed a bottle of wine, accused Wood of having an affair with Walken and yelled at her to "get off my f------ boat" shortly before her disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement
natalie wood witness heard screams before death new book
Source: MEGA

Some fans of the case suspect Robert Wagner killed Natalie Wood.

Despite decades passing without more concrete answers on Wood's death, Rulli said she has "hope" the L.A. district attorney will use the original evidence, as well as new information that she's gathered over the years, to "bring justice for Natalie's murder."

"The case will remain open as long as Robert Wagner is alive because he is the suspect," she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.