Natalie Wood Witness Admits He Heard Actress' 'Screams' Before Her Mysterious Death, Author Claims: 'It Still Bothers Him'
Hollywood actress Natalie Wood was found dead on November 29, 1981, in the middle of a weekend yacht trip with her husband, Robert Wagner, and her Brainstorm co-star Christopher Walken.
Her death was later ruled an accidental drowning, but for decades, there has been speculation that foul play may have been involved due to her tumultuous relationship with Wagner, 94, and the rumors that she'd been carrying on an affair with Walken, 81.
43 years after her shocking passing, author Marti Rulli revealed to RadarOnline.com that witnesses had come to her with concerns of their own regarding Wood's death while writing her latest book.
"The reason the witnesses didn't speak out earlier is because, at the time, the case was declared an accident so fast they just ignored what they saw or heard", Rulli spilled to the outlet.
One of the people who came forward to speak with the Natalie Wood and the Devil She Knew writer was a California man who had been working on a fishing boat near their yacht, Splendour, which Wood and Wagner had been traveling on that tragic weekend.
"It still bothers him and he wanted to tell me what he knew," Rulli said of the man, who claimed he had been only 17 years old at the time. "He heard an argument, and he told me he heard Natalie's screams that made him feel uncomfortable. But he didn't report it to police because he thought it was an open-and-shut drowning case."
Rulli claimed a separate witness who once lived next door to Wood and Wagner called the police after the actress showed up at their home in the middle of the night "asking for a place to stay" because Wagner was reportedly "going to kill her."
Splendour's captain, Dennis Davern, also told cops that Wagner allegedly smashed a bottle of wine, accused Wood of having an affair with Walken and yelled at her to "get off my f------ boat" shortly before her disappearance.
Despite decades passing without more concrete answers on Wood's death, Rulli said she has "hope" the L.A. district attorney will use the original evidence, as well as new information that she's gathered over the years, to "bring justice for Natalie's murder."
"The case will remain open as long as Robert Wagner is alive because he is the suspect," she said.