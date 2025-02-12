Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Reveals Their Son Witnessed 'Glee' Star's Tragic 'Last Moments': 'He Feels Like He Could Have Saved Her'

Nearly five years after Naya Rivera tragically drowned, her former husband Ryan Dorsey opened up on how her death has affected their 9-year-old son.

"I treat him differently than I would a normal kid because of what he’s been through," Dorsey shared. "For me, it’s not a big deal if he hears a bad word or if he sees someone get killed on TV. I don’t know if that’s a bad way to go about raising him, but it is the cards we were dealt."