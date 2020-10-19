Life is slowly going on for Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera‘s five-year-old son, Josey, who debuted an adorable new hairstyle on Sunday, October 18.

The 37-year-old actor — who hadn’t posted on social media since the tragic passing of his ex-wife — took to Instagram to show off his son’s new look. “Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter,” the actor captioned the photos of Josey. “Ocean 12 meets C-Mac. Happy Sunday. #keeppounding.” Josey sported a Batman face mask and Carolina Panthers shirt in the snaps.

The new pic comes three months after the Glee star died in a tragic drowning accident while with her son. The 33-year-old posted a photo with Josey one day before she went missing at Lake Piru in California on July 8. “Just the two of us,” the mother of one captioned the post of her kissing Josey.

After the Sorry Not Sorry author’s body was found days later, Dorsey posted a touching tribute to his ex-wife on July 25. “This is so unfair,” he captioned a picture of Rivera sitting in front of a sunset. “You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could have hoped for.”

Dorsey said he was happy he always recorded the two of them throughout their relationship even though it would annoy Rivera. “I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up,” the Justified alum continued. “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.”

Last month, the Ray Donovan alum opened up about life as a single parent via his Instagram story. Dorsey explained Rivera’s younger sister, Nickayla, moved in with him to help raise Josey and all be together. “I want Titi to live with us forever because she’s now the closest thing that he has to a mom,” Dorsey said. “Because you’re gonna need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child. … At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”

The model, 25, took to her own Instagram story on September 28 to explain she will be sharing responsibility of Josey with Dorsey, as they are the most important people in her life now. “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself.”

One month after the horrific loss, a source told Entertainment Tonight how the father and son have been holding up. “Ryan is still grieving and is very much struggling with the loss of Naya, but he stays strong and keeps going for the sake of his son.” Dorsey and Josey talk about Rivera everyday. The father of one answers any and all questions his son has, according to the source. The actor and the Rivera family want Josey to have good memories of his mother and continue making sure she remains in his life.

“Ryan would do anything for Josey. Right now, he’s really laying low and staying out of the public eye so he can completely focus on Josey and try to figure out how to navigate this new normal,” the source added. “Josey is a very strong boy and Naya would be very proud of him.”

Dorsey and Rivera were married from 2014-2018. While they tried to make their marriage work, they ultimately decided to go their separate ways. The actress was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24.