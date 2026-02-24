Savannah Guthrie Admits Mom Nancy May Be Dead as She Offers $1 Million Reward for Her 'Recovery': 'We Need Her to Come Home'

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie is still holding on to hope — even as she acknowledges her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, may no longer be alive. The Today show star took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 24, marking Day 24 since Nancy was "taken in the dark of night from her bed." While Savannah said her family is still praying for a miracle, she heartbreakingly admitted they know Nancy "may already be gone" — but remain desperate for her "recovery."

View this post on Instagram Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savanah Guthrie took to Instagram as she marked Day 24 of her mom Nancy's disappearance.

"Hi there, I am coming on to say it is Day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second, and every long night has been agony since then of worrying about her and fearing for her and aching for her and most of all just missing her," Savannah expressed while visibly distraught in the emotional video. "Just missing her," she reiterated, struggling to speak through tears. The NBC star thanked the millions of people she says have been praying for her family during the ongoing ordeal.

Guthrie Family 'Still Believes in a Miracle'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie is aware her mom, Nancy, may no longer be alive.

"We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope, as my sister, [Annie], says, 'We are blowing on the embers of hope,'" she shared. Still, Savannah noted the painful reality her family is facing.

Savannah Guthrie Knows Mom Nancy 'May Already Be Gone'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a $1 million reward for Nancy's return.

"We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy. And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home," she begged. In a desperate effort to bring answers, the television personality revealed the family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads to Nancy being found.

'Someone Out There Knows Something'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie hasn't lost hope in finding her mom, Nancy.

"For that reason we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery. All of the information about this reward and the details about this reward are in the caption," she explained. "Someone out there knows something that can bring her home," Savannah concluded.

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.