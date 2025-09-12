or
Ne-Yo Says His Love Life With 4 Girlfriends Is 'Phenomenal': 'I'm in a Great Space'

Source: MEGA/Kai Cenat Live/YouTube

Ne-Yo is in a 'great space,' enjoying his 'phenomenal' polyamorous relationship with four girlfriends.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 7:54 a.m. ET

Ne-Yo is opening up about his unconventional relationship — and he couldn’t be happier.

The “Miss Independent” singer revealed he’s currently dating four women, and according to him, it’s working out better than ever.

image of Ne-Yo said his polyamorous relationship with four girlfriends is 'phenomenal.'
Source: Kai Cenat Live/YouTube

Ne-Yo said his polyamorous relationship with four girlfriends is 'phenomenal.'

“My love life is phenomenal,” Ne-Yo shared during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 stream. “I’m in a great space. I am currently in a polyamorous relationship. I have four beautiful ladies that move with me on the regular. They’re actually here.”

The Grammy winner added, “I’m 45 years old. At this point in my life, everything I do is about what’s best for me, what’s best for my kids, what’s best for my tribe. That’s it.”

Ne-Yo went public with his girlfriends back in February, introducing them as Cristina (a.k.a. “Pretty Baby”), Arielle (a.k.a. “Twin Flame”), Moneii (a.k.a. “Phoenix Feather”) and Bri (a.k.a. “S--- Lil’ Somethin’”).

His decision to build a life with multiple women comes after a rocky split from ex-wife Crystal Renay. The two, who share three children, finalized their divorce in early 2023 following years of ups and downs, including public cheating allegations.

image of Crystal Renay previously accused the R&B star of cheating during their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Crystal Renay previously accused the R&B star of cheating during their marriage.

Reflecting on his past, Ne-Yo admitted, “I was married before this, to one woman. Things didn’t go well. I made my mistakes. We got divorced, a lot of people got hurt in the process, and I told myself at that moment I ain’t lying to nobody about nothing ever again.”

MORE ON:
Ne-Yo

That’s why "honesty" became the foundation of his current dynamic, as he recalled how he broke the news to one girlfriend that he wasn’t only seeing her.

“I went, ‘Listen, you know I rock with you. I absolutely rock with you. But it ain’t just you. I also rock with her, and her, and her. So what I wanna do is bring this whole thing together,’” he recounted.

He added, “If you with it, let’s rock. If you’re not, that’s cool too. No love lost. You go your way and I go mine. That’s the only way it works.”

image of The singer said 'honesty' is the key to making his polyamorous love life work.
Source: @neyo/Instagram

The singer said 'honesty' is the key to making his polyamorous love life work.

The group even shares Alaskan King beds, which Ne-Yo compared to “two California King [mattresses] next to each other.”

Back in February, the R&B star defended his lifestyle on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“Everybody’s honest,” he said. “Everybody’s telling the truth. Everybody is consenting. I feel like I wasted a lot of time just being dishonest about things, to the point where had I taken this approach initially, I could’ve saved myself a lot of headache and heartache.”

Ne-Yo has seven kids in total. He shares daughter Madilyn Grace (2010) and son Mason Evan (2011) with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Monyetta Shaw-Carter. With Renay, he welcomed sons Shaffer Chimere Jr. (2016) and Roman Alexander-Raj (2018), and daughter Isabella Rose (2021). He also has two sons, Braiden (2021) and Brixton (2023), with former partner Sade Jenea Bagnerise.

image of Ne-Yo has seven kids.
Source: MEGA

Ne-Yo has seven kids.

He’s also been upfront with his kids about his polyamorous lifestyle.

“I answer them [truthfully],” he explained. “[It’s] honesty. I’m not lying to nobody, not even my children.”

“It’s like, ‘Hey, this is daddy’s girlfriend.’ And so is that, and so is that, and so is that. She gonna make you some cereal, she gonna cook lunch and she gonna wash your clothes.’ And it’s all good," the musician added.

