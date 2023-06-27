Ne-Yo's Ex-Girlfriend Files for Primary Physical Custody of Their 2 Children as Fierce Legal Battle Rages

This isn't the first custody battle Ne-Yo has been involved with in recent months. As OK! previously reported, the "So Sick" singer settled his divorce with ex-wife Crystal Renay earlier this year. It was determined Ne-Yo would pay up a whopping $2 million, as well as giving her one of his Georgia properties, $20,000 for moving expenses and $150,000 to cover a brand new luxury car.

He also agreed to dish out $12,000 per month in child support for their shared children, sons Shaffer Jr. and Roman, and daughter Isabella, and $5,000 per month in alimony for a period of three years.

