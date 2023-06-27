Ne-Yo's Ex-Girlfriend Files for Primary Physical Custody of Their 2 Children as Fierce Legal Battle Rages
Ne-Yo's ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise petitioned a judge for primary physical custody and monthly child support for their two shared children.
Court documents obtained by Radar revealed that while Sade agreed to share joint legal custody with her ex, she would still prefer their kids —Braiden and Brixton — lived primarily with her.
The legal filing clarified that the "Sexy Love" singer would be given visitation every other weekend and on alternating holidays, before detailing a request for immediate child support and reimbursements for a significant percentage of the kids' educational, medical, extracurricular and other needs.
The petition also noted that "[Ne-Yo] is the biological father of the parties’ minor children."
This comes after Ne-Yo demanded a DNA test to prove whether or not he actually fathered one of Sade's children. The artist stated that while he did accept fatherhood of Braiden — whose last name is presently Bagnernise — and further asked that Braiden's name be changed to Smith, Ne-Yo's surname, the 43-year-old wanted to confirm he is also Brixton's father.
He also asked that he be given a "liberal parenting time schedule" and "joint physical custody" of both kids.
This isn't the first custody battle Ne-Yo has been involved with in recent months. As OK! previously reported, the "So Sick" singer settled his divorce with ex-wife Crystal Renay earlier this year. It was determined Ne-Yo would pay up a whopping $2 million, as well as giving her one of his Georgia properties, $20,000 for moving expenses and $150,000 to cover a brand new luxury car.
He also agreed to dish out $12,000 per month in child support for their shared children, sons Shaffer Jr. and Roman, and daughter Isabella, and $5,000 per month in alimony for a period of three years.
Ne-Yo and Crystal were married from 2016 until 2023, when their divorce was finalized.
They share joint custody of their three kids.