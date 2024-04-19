Ne-Yo Confirms He's Dating Multiple Partners as He's Spotted Holding Hands With 2 of His Girlfriends
Ne-Yo is juggling multiple partners at the same time!
The "So Sick" singer, 44, confirmed he's currently in more than one romantic relationship while strolling hand-in-hand through The Grove in Los Angeles, Calif., with two of his girlfriends.
"This is the first time that I've been in a relationship or situation like this," Ne-Yo told a photographer on Thursday, April 19, while walking with his main ladies.
The person behind the camera asked the chart-topper if he would support legalizing polygamy since he's a fan of having multiple people by his side. "Legalizing polygamy? I didn't know it was illegal," Ne-Yo stated.
"You should let people do whatever the h--- they want to do," he continued. "To be honest, I don't need the government to tell me what I can and can't do in my personal life. I don't recommend anything to anybody. What works for me might not work for you, or vice-versa."
As OK! previously reported, the "Miss Independent" crooner finalized his divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay, 37, in February 2023 after she claimed Ne-Yo was stepping out on their marriage.
"8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of [sic] women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist," Renay — who shares children Shaffer Jr., 8, Roman, 5, and Isabella, 2, with the musician — wrote on social media of their tumultuous split.
Ne-Yo, who also shares daughter Madilyn, 13, and son Mason, 12, with Shaw-Carter and sons Braiden and Brixton with influencer Sade Jenea Bagnerise, clapped back at his former partner's accusations, writing on social media, "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors."
"Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time," he continued.
Per their settlement agreement, Ne-Yo was ordered to pay Renay almost $2 million dollars to balance out their real estate holdings. The star was also ordered to hand over $12,000 a month in child support, in addition to covering their children's school expenses and pay $5,000 a month in alimony for the next three years.
