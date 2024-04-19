Ne-Yo Confirms He's Dating Multiple Partners as He's Spotted Holding Hands With 2 of His Girlfriends

"This is the first time that I've been in a relationship or situation like this," Ne-Yo told a photographer on Thursday, April 19, while walking with his main ladies.

The person behind the camera asked the chart-topper if he would support legalizing polygamy since he's a fan of having multiple people by his side. "Legalizing polygamy? I didn't know it was illegal," Ne-Yo stated.

"You should let people do whatever the h--- they want to do," he continued. "To be honest, I don't need the government to tell me what I can and can't do in my personal life. I don't recommend anything to anybody. What works for me might not work for you, or vice-versa."