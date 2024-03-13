Ne-Yo Mocks Ex-Wife Crystal Renay After Her Interview About Choosing 'Self-Worth'
He's unbothered.
Ne-Yo brushed off ex-wife Crystal Renay's words after she gave an interview about how she's putting herself first following their 2022 split.
On Tuesday, March 12, Renay made an Instagram post about her magazine chat, captioning it, "With grace and gratitude! I Choose Me…Everytime [sic]. Thank you @people for the exclusive! 💋."
The upload was a screenshot of the article, which featured the headline, "Crystal Renay is 'Feeling Blessed and Grateful' After Divorce From Ne-Yo: 'I Chose My Self-Worth.'"
When the dad-of-seven saw her post, he sarcastically wrote in the comments section, "Congratulations."
The exes parted ways in 2022 when Renay accused him of cheating, writing on social media at the time, "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!"
The duo finalized their divorce last year.
Despite shading her former spouse back then, Renay insisted she no longer harbors any ill will toward him as they co-parent their kids.
"I don't drag him or talk negative about him," she shared.
"We communicate as far as pickups drop off all of the regular day-to-day things and stuff," the mother-of-three spilled. "I trust him to be a father, so I allow him to have his time with his children and vice versa. I personally keep it separate."
- Ne-Yo's Ex-Girlfriend Files for Primary Physical Custody of Their 2 Children as Fierce Legal Battle Rages
- LaNisha Cole Spends Time With Good Friend After Nick Cannon Drama: 'Stay Smiling Through It All'
- Ne-Yo's Ex-Girlfriend Files for Primary Physical Custody of Their 2 Children as Fierce Legal Battle Rages
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Our main goal is the well-being of our kids and the happiness of them," she continued. "He’s an amazing father and as long as they have smiles on their faces every day, then we are doing a great job."
The internet personality also wants to maintain a good relationship with one of Ne-Yo's other baby mamas, such as Monyetta Shaw-Carter and their little ones.
"We will forever be tied together. Our children, our siblings — which they are best friends — they love each other," she said. "We're good, we're family, and I appreciate the love that she shows my kids. I absolutely love her kids and I just hope that in time the world can see that I have no bad feelings towards anybody, especially someone that I consider family."
Renay also revealed she's "tried" to start dating again, but, shared, "I think in this moment of my life I realized that I just need to focus on myself and my kids and my career and everything to do with Crystal."
"I'm rebuilding my life and trying to figure out what that looks like for me," she continued. "So I'm choosing to just go on my own path."
People spoke to Renay.