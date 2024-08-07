Nelly Arrested for Possession of Ecstasy and Driving Without Insurance in Missouri Amid Wife Ashanti's Pregnancy

This isn't the first time Nelly has gotten into legal trouble.

In 2012, the "Grits & Glamour" rapper was arrested in Texas after police found weed, heroin and a loaded gun on his tour bus.

He was also arrested in 2015 after police searched another one of the rapper's buses after it failed to display a U.S. Department of Transportation and International Fuel Tax Association sticker.

Police claimed they smelled marijuana inside the bus and, during the search, found methamphetamine, marijuana and several handguns.

He was charged with felony possession of drugs, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.