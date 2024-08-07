Nelly Arrested for Possession of Ecstasy and Driving Without Insurance in Missouri Amid Wife Ashanti's Pregnancy
"Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly was arrested and taken into custody in St. Louis, Miss., for possession of ecstasy pills and driving without insurance.
Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes II, was taken into custody at 4:45 a.m. and was brought to the Maryland Heights Police Department, where he was later released.
The Maryland Heights Police Department also verified that the 49-year-old rapper had an unresolved traffic citation from August 7.
This isn't the first time Nelly has gotten into legal trouble.
In 2012, the "Grits & Glamour" rapper was arrested in Texas after police found weed, heroin and a loaded gun on his tour bus.
He was also arrested in 2015 after police searched another one of the rapper's buses after it failed to display a U.S. Department of Transportation and International Fuel Tax Association sticker.
Police claimed they smelled marijuana inside the bus and, during the search, found methamphetamine, marijuana and several handguns.
He was charged with felony possession of drugs, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The news of Nelly's arrest comes after his wife Ashanti, announced their engagement and that the two have a baby on the way.
“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” she told Essence on April 17. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”
Back in April, Ashanti posted a video on her Instagram profile with the caption, "Baby baby baby baby…."
It was later revealed that the two were hitched, as Entertainment Tonight confirmed their marriage in December 2023.
In that interview, Ashanti also opened up about how the rapper proposed. "I felt like it was gonna come soon. I didn't know when," she recalled. "And the way that it happened was just so funny. I'm sitting in the bed, watching TV, with boxers on..."
After he proposed, Ashanti said, "I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever. I FaceTimed everyone I know."
According to the outlet, the couple got married in a secret ceremony.
This will be Nelly's fifth child and Ashanti's first.
Nelly is a father to a daughter named Chanelle and a son Cornell Jr., whom he shares with his ex Channetta Valentine. He's also the adopted father of his late sister Jackie Donahue's kids Shawn and Sydney after Jackie died in 2005 from leukemia.