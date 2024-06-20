OK Magazine
Justin Timberlake Advised Fans to 'Be Careful Out There' Just 2 Days Before Singer Was Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated: Watch

Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 20 2024, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

"What Goes Around... Comes Around?"

Justin Timberlake is likely regretting his words after not listening to his own advice.

Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake's mug shot after being arrested in the Hamptons just after midnight on Tuesday, June 18.

The former *NSYNC frontman warned a crowd of fans in attendance at his concert in Miami, Fla. on Saturday night, June 15, to "be careful out there" just two days before he was arrested in the Hamptons for driving while intoxicated.

Timberlake's words of wisdom came after he asked concertgoers who was single in the audience, flirtatiously noting, "the night is young."

Source: TMZ/YouTube
Source: MEGA

The singer warned fans at his concert to 'be careful out there' two days before his arrest.

Just over 48 hours later, Timberlake found himself in a not-so careful situation, as he was arrested for a DWI and two other traffic violations in Long Island around 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

After having dinner with friends at the America Hotel in Sag Harbor, the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer was pulled over by police due to not stopping at a stop sign and failing to stay in a proper lane of travel.

Source: MEGA

The pop star was charged with driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations.

Once face to face with a cop — who reportedly didn't recognize the 10-time Grammy winner — police reported: "It was ascertained that [Timberlake] was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition, in that: His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Timberlake was arraigned and released from custody on his own recognizance on Tuesday morning.

Justin Timberlake
According to the officer who handcuffed the pop star, Timberlake gave an "oral admission," stating: “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home."

The "Mirrors" hitmaker has a court date scheduled for July 26 and plans to fight the charges against him.

Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake's lawyer is planning to challenge the charges.

"[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. We will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office," the 43-year-old's lawyer Eddie Burke Jr. said in a statement released to a second news publication on Wednesday, June 19.

Timberlake — who is in the midst of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour — is still scheduled to perform at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22.

The "Better Place" singer has not publicly addressed his arrest at this time and hasn't been active on social media since sharing a sweet Father's Day post on Sunday, June 16.

Source: OK!

TMZ obtained a video of Timberlake telling the crowd to "be careful" while The Wrap received a statement from the pop star's lawyer.

