'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Charged With Marijuana Possession Days After Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Funeral

"I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do," she said tearfully. "I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal."

A close friend later shared that they'd been "best friends and supporters of each other" after meeting at the rehabilitation clinic and working on their respective weight journeys together. "She told me she could have easily been him," the insider added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!