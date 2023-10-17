OK Magazine
'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Charged With Marijuana Possession Days After Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Funeral

By:

Oct. 17 2023, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton was hit with possession charges weeks after husband Caleb Willingham's tragic death.

The 37-year-old reality star received one count for possession of marijuana and two counts for possessing drug paraphernalia, according to court documents obtained by a news outlet.

tammy slaton tiktok pp
Source: queentammy86/instagram

Tammy Slaton was charged with possession of marijuana earlier this year.

The incident occurred on Friday, August 4, when a police officer responded to a complaint. Three days later, she was charged, and on Thursday, August 31, she was arraigned.

Tammy's pre-trial conference was scheduled for earlier this month, although it is unclear if the TLC personality attended. It is also currently unknown when her trial is expected to begin.

tammy slaton
Source: queentammy86/instagram

Tammy was hit with the charges days after attending her late husband's funeral.

Tammy was charged only days after attending her late husband Caleb's funeral, which was filmed for the popular TLC show. As OK! previously reported, Tammy confirmed her ex's shocking passing on Friday, June 30.

"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️," she wrote to her Instagram alongside several photos of them together.

tammyandcaleb
Source: queentammy86/instagram

Tammy and Caleb met while both attending the same rehab clinic in Ohio.

MORE ON:
Tammy Slaton

Although Tammy and Caleb broke up in early 2023, she confessed that she still loved him after their separation.

Shortly after his death, Tammy opened up about her complicated feelings on TikTok, telling fans that she hated for fans to see her so emotional.

Source: OK!

"I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do," she said tearfully. "I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal."

A close friend later shared that they'd been "best friends and supporters of each other" after meeting at the rehabilitation clinic and working on their respective weight journeys together. "She told me she could have easily been him," the insider added.

tammy slaton
Source: @queentammy86/instagram

Caleb's funeral was filmed for the upcoming season of '1000-Lb Sisters'.

While Caleb's funeral was filmed for 1000-Lb Sisters, it has not been confirmed if Tammy's court proceedings or marijuana charges will be documented in the show.

However, a source previously spilled that a major focus of the new season will be Tammy's skin removal surgery.

The Sun reported Tammy's possession charges.

