'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Charged With Marijuana Possession Days After Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Funeral
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton was hit with possession charges weeks after husband Caleb Willingham's tragic death.
The 37-year-old reality star received one count for possession of marijuana and two counts for possessing drug paraphernalia, according to court documents obtained by a news outlet.
The incident occurred on Friday, August 4, when a police officer responded to a complaint. Three days later, she was charged, and on Thursday, August 31, she was arraigned.
Tammy's pre-trial conference was scheduled for earlier this month, although it is unclear if the TLC personality attended. It is also currently unknown when her trial is expected to begin.
Tammy was charged only days after attending her late husband Caleb's funeral, which was filmed for the popular TLC show. As OK! previously reported, Tammy confirmed her ex's shocking passing on Friday, June 30.
"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️," she wrote to her Instagram alongside several photos of them together.
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Sobs as She Admits She Still Loves Her Late Husband Caleb Despite Marital Problems
- '1000-Lb' Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Was 'Trying So Hard' to Help Late Husband Caleb Willingham Turn His Life Around
- '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Marries Caleb Willingham At Rehab Center Where They First Met
Although Tammy and Caleb broke up in early 2023, she confessed that she still loved him after their separation.
Shortly after his death, Tammy opened up about her complicated feelings on TikTok, telling fans that she hated for fans to see her so emotional.
"I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do," she said tearfully. "I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal."
A close friend later shared that they'd been "best friends and supporters of each other" after meeting at the rehabilitation clinic and working on their respective weight journeys together. "She told me she could have easily been him," the insider added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Caleb's funeral was filmed for 1000-Lb Sisters, it has not been confirmed if Tammy's court proceedings or marijuana charges will be documented in the show.
However, a source previously spilled that a major focus of the new season will be Tammy's skin removal surgery.
The Sun reported Tammy's possession charges.