Revenge Body? NeNe Leakes Flaunts Fit Physique After 'Taking a Break' From Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

"Today, we are taking a break. We've been taking a break," the Chicago actress told the former executive producer of RHOA. "It's… things I'm not happy with, things he's not happy with. It's just not working at the moment. He is single so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead."

Despite the breakup, Leakes appeared to be living her best life, taking to Instagram on Wednesday, July 26, to share a video of herself showing off her dance moves and putting her fit physique on full display in a silver mini dress.

"Swipe to see why bitches stay mad😂😂😂😂BLING BLING BLING B------ IS MADDDDDDDDDDDDDDD@bia," she captioned the post, which depicted her working on Bia's latest music video.