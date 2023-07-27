OK Magazine
Revenge Body? NeNe Leakes Flaunts Fit Physique After 'Taking a Break' From Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

Source: Mega
Jul. 27 2023, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

NeNe Leakes is a single lady!

During The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's explosive appearance on Carlos King's "Reality with the King" podcast, Leakes revealed she and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh were pressing pause on their nearly year-and-a-half-long relationship — but she isn't throwing herself a pity party!

neneleakes
Source: Mega

"Today, we are taking a break. We've been taking a break," the Chicago actress told the former executive producer of RHOA. "It's… things I'm not happy with, things he's not happy with. It's just not working at the moment. He is single so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead."

Despite the breakup, Leakes appeared to be living her best life, taking to Instagram on Wednesday, July 26, to share a video of herself showing off her dance moves and putting her fit physique on full display in a silver mini dress.

"Swipe to see why bitches stay mad😂😂😂😂BLING BLING BLING B------ IS MADDDDDDDDDDDDDDD@bia," she captioned the post, which depicted her working on Bia's latest music video.

neneleakes
Source: Instagram/@neneleakes

It's a bit of a hectic time for the Bravo alum, as her older son Bryson Rashard Bryant is currently sitting in jail after being charged with violation of probation in two cases, possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, loitering/prowling and giving a false name, address or birthdate.

"He needs rehabilitation," Leakes — who also has 23-year-old son Brentt Leakes with late husband Gregg Leakes — said of her child during her chat with King. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."

nene leakes
nene leakes pp
Source: mega

Source: OK!

"As a mom just to watch it, my hands are tied," she explained. "[There's] not much that I can do. For people who have had children or family members that have been on drugs, they know that they have to be ready. They have to simply be ready."

