Nene Leakes' Son Arrested for Felony Possession of Fentanyl, Allegedly Puts Blame on Younger Brother
Nene Leakes' son is in hot water.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums' oldest child, Bryson Bryant, was arrested on July 3 after authorities found him in possession of Fentanyl on his person.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality television offspring was taken into custody around 1 a.m. at a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, during the holiday weekend and charged with felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance.
Per the police affidavit, Bryant hit was a charge of "loitering/prowling" after "evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence, which was false."
To make matters worse, the 33-year-old lied to police and told them he was his 24-year-old stepbrother Brentt Leakes — who recently suffered a stroke and a heart attack. The first filings in the criminal case have Brentt's name on it.
Once Bryson was booked at the Gwinnett County Jail at around 2:36 AM, he allegedly told cops his address was a home Nene no longer owned. His bond was set at $5,900 and was released at 12:20 PM.
Due to the young man's lack of honesty, prosecutors have now tacked on a charge of “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.” Bryson was reportedly rearrested and was put in jail. He now has a court hearing later this month.
The past year has been difficult for the former Glee actress and her family after her youngest child suffered major health issues. As OK! previously reported, Brentt suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke in 2022. After the press got wind of her son's battle, Nene addressed the tragic situation.
"This is not the way I wanted it to come out," the former Bravo star noted of the media publicizing Brentt's health crisis. "We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that's not correct."
"So, they have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him," she explained. "And we are still trying to figure it out. Because if we knew the cause, obviously they could treat the cause. It was very scary."