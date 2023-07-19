NeNe Leakes' Son Charged With Drug Possession, Evading Police and Prowling Misdemeanor After Shocking Arrest: See His Mugshot

In the photo, the troublemaking offspring of Leakes looked defeated as he sported a black T-shirt, short haircut and a beard.

Following his arrest, Bryant was charged with felony possession of Fentanyl, a "loitering/prowling" misdemeanor for "evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence which was false" and "giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer," according to the news outlet.