NeNe Leakes' Son Charged With Drug Possession, Evading Police and Prowling Misdemeanor After Shocking Arrest: See His Mugshot
Bryson Bryant did not smile for the camera.
On July 3, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes' son Bryant was arrested and brought into the Gwinnett County Jail after being found on private property with a Schedule II-controlled substance. The 33-year-old’s mugshot was recently obtained by RadarOnline.com.
In the photo, the troublemaking offspring of Leakes looked defeated as he sported a black T-shirt, short haircut and a beard.
Following his arrest, Bryant was charged with felony possession of Fentanyl, a "loitering/prowling" misdemeanor for "evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence which was false" and "giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer," according to the news outlet.
As OK! previously reported, Bryant was caught claiming he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, who recently suffered a stroke and a heart attack.
The 24-year-old is Bryant's half-brother and Leakes' child with her late husband, Gregg. Additionally, Bryant allegedly told law enforcement he lived at an address in which Leakes no longer owned. He was released from police custody the day following his arrest, but was later rearrested once his real identity was uncovered.
Jail records share that Bryant is currently behind bars. He is allegedly scheduled to appear in court on the charges later this month.
This was not the first time the reality TV star's son, whom she shares with her ex, Calvin Bryant, has found himself in trouble with the law, nor the first time he's given police a fake identity.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2011, he was brought in for a DUI after he was found crossing lanes on the road. The following year, he was arrested for driving while his license was suspended.
Then in 2015, the problem child was arrested again for giving a fake name when police raided a McDonald's in Georgia. The authorities came in after being informed of a possible plan he and other suspects were trying to print counterfeit checks at the establishment.