or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > sami sheen
OK LogoNEWS

Nepo Baby Sami Sheen Admits She Doesn't Pay Her Bills Because It's 'Not Fun': 'So Bad at Being an Adult'

image of Sami Sheen is the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen is learning the hard way about life.

The 21-year-old nepo baby, who is the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, admitted that it's hard for her to pay her bills on time because it's just not a joyous thing to do.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Writing checks is 'not fun' for Sami Sheen.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Writing checks is 'not fun' for Sami Sheen.

She shared in a TikTok on December 22 how it's hard to write those pesky bank checks as it's “not fun.”

“At what age do I have to start adulting?” she wondered, adding that she is “so bad at being an adult” because she still sees herself as a “16-year-old girl."

“Paying my bill on time is so impossible — not ’cause I’m not able to, just because I don’t like giving my money away to stuff that’s, like, not fun for me,” the model went on.

She also has no idea how to file or pay her taxes and is “awful” at keeping track of her credit cards.

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen Has No Idea What Her Credit Score Is

image of Sami Sheen has no idea how to file or pay her taxes.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen has no idea how to file or pay her taxes.

“I don’t even f------ know my credit score," she confessed before listing other chores she's "bad" at.

“I’m so bad at cooking. My cooking is horrendous. I can’t cook for the life of me,” Sami added. “I can’t do my laundry for the life of me. It’s on my floor. Actually, all my clothes are on my floor right now. I am looking at a mountain.”

She deduced that she's “feeling very overwhelmed” because “being responsible is so hard."

Despite her grumblings, the content creator understands how “very privileged [she is] to have these issues."

MORE ON:
sami sheen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The OnlyFans Star Has Had Multiple Cosmetic Surgeries Done

image of 'At what age do I have to start adulting?' the model asked in her video.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

'At what age do I have to start adulting?' the model asked in her video.

"Don't even get me started with filling up my gas tank. I wait until my car is basically running on fumes," she sighed.

Sami has undergone multiple plastic surgeries in recent years, having went under the knife for a rhinoplasty, veneers, lip injections and a b----- augmentation.

She revealed that getting a nose job was one of her most-favored procedures, as she once noted she was often bullied as a teen for resembling the Two and a Half Men actor, 60.

image of The model has undergone multiple plastic surgeries in recent years.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

The model has undergone multiple plastic surgeries in recent years.

“I’ve wanted this for so long. Oh, my God, it looks so good,” the OnlyFans star said in a March TikTok. “This is how I’d FaceTune it. I can’t believe it’s real life now.”

Before getting the rhinoplasty, she said that "discovered nose filler so I did that in the tip of my nose and the bridge to try and make it more straight and lifted."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.