Nepo Baby Sami Sheen Admits She Doesn't Pay Her Bills Because It's 'Not Fun': 'So Bad at Being an Adult'

Sami Sheen is learning the hard way about life. The 21-year-old nepo baby, who is the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, admitted that it's hard for her to pay her bills on time because it's just not a joyous thing to do.

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Writing checks is 'not fun' for Sami Sheen.

She shared in a TikTok on December 22 how it's hard to write those pesky bank checks as it's “not fun.” “At what age do I have to start adulting?” she wondered, adding that she is “so bad at being an adult” because she still sees herself as a “16-year-old girl." “Paying my bill on time is so impossible — not ’cause I’m not able to, just because I don’t like giving my money away to stuff that’s, like, not fun for me,” the model went on. She also has no idea how to file or pay her taxes and is “awful” at keeping track of her credit cards.

Sami Sheen Has No Idea What Her Credit Score Is

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen has no idea how to file or pay her taxes.

“I don’t even f------ know my credit score," she confessed before listing other chores she's "bad" at. “I’m so bad at cooking. My cooking is horrendous. I can’t cook for the life of me,” Sami added. “I can’t do my laundry for the life of me. It’s on my floor. Actually, all my clothes are on my floor right now. I am looking at a mountain.” She deduced that she's “feeling very overwhelmed” because “being responsible is so hard." Despite her grumblings, the content creator understands how “very privileged [she is] to have these issues."

The OnlyFans Star Has Had Multiple Cosmetic Surgeries Done

Source: @samisheen/Instagram 'At what age do I have to start adulting?' the model asked in her video.

"Don't even get me started with filling up my gas tank. I wait until my car is basically running on fumes," she sighed. Sami has undergone multiple plastic surgeries in recent years, having went under the knife for a rhinoplasty, veneers, lip injections and a b----- augmentation. She revealed that getting a nose job was one of her most-favored procedures, as she once noted she was often bullied as a teen for resembling the Two and a Half Men actor, 60.

Source: @samisheen/Instagram The model has undergone multiple plastic surgeries in recent years.