Sami Sheen Wants 'a Lot of Photos of Her B---' on OnlyFans Before Reduction: 'A Huge Worry of Mine'
Sami Sheen is getting candid — and a little emotional — about her next big move.
The 21-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards is opening up about her struggle with "b----- implant illness," revealing that it’s forcing her to make a tough decision: undergoing explant surgery.
The OnlyFans star admitted that the idea of losing her implants is hitting her harder than expected — especially when it comes to her confidence and career.
“That was honestly a huge worry of mine,” she told an outlet, admitting she’s “kind of devastated” to say goodbye to the features that helped her feel “so womanly and feminine.”
Before going under the knife, Sami’s making sure to document everything.
“I think I definitely am gonna get a lot of photos of my b---- before I have to say bye to them forever. And I’m gonna stock up on my content and then, after that, once I’m all healed, um, I don’t know. We’ll see,” she said. “It’s kind of a tricky thing to diagnose. There is no proper diagnosis for it. I’ve even talked to some surgeons and they’ve told me that b------ implant illness is not a real thing and there’s no way I’m sick from them, just completely invalidating everything I’ve been feeling.”
She added, “It’s kind of frustrating because it makes sense if it is b----- implant illness, because it’s, like, two foreign objects covered in silicone, like, melting into your body. So it makes sense because it’s gonna make some people sick, but the only way of really figuring it out is by getting them removed.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite her anxiety about losing her audience on OnlyFans, the fan response has been overwhelmingly supportive.
“I’ve already gotten some messages from my subscribers … saying that they’re gonna stick around no matter what and they don’t care what they look like,” she shared.
“And it’s nice to hear that I’m still gonna have subscribers even though, like, most of them are probably there for the look I have now,” she added.
While her b----- augmentation gave her “an extra boost of confidence,” Sami is clear that her health comes first.
“I have a feeling I’m gonna wake up feeling like a million bucks,” she said.
The honest conversation comes after she first revealed her health concerns on Instagram.
Sharing a mirror selfie at the time, she wrote, “I’ve been experiencing health issues for nearly 2 years now with the weirdest symptoms and finally discovered that I have breast implant illness. Idk how I haven’t figured this out sooner, but I’m so happy I finally have an answer. I’m hoping to get them removed asap so I can start feeling better.”
Us Weekly interviewed Sami.