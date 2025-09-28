Inside Charlie Sheen and Daughter Sami's Complicated Relationship Over the Years
Sept. 28 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Sami Sheen Briefly Lived With Charlie Sheen in 2021
Charlie Sheen and his daughter Sami Sheen have a turbulent relationship, but that has not stopped them from making efforts to reconnect.
Months after Sami made headlines when she created an OnlyFans account in June 2022, the Two and a Half Men star revealed his daughter had moved out of Denise Richards' home.
"Sam's amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally," Charlie said in a statement to Us Weekly, adding Sami was living with him. "We're having a ball. GED here we come!"
Charlie Sheen Did Not Support Sami Sheen's OnlyFans Career
Charlie and Sami's relationship sank to a breaking point when the influencer launched an OnlyFans account.
At the time, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum supported her then-teenager daughter, telling her, "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you."
On the other hand, Charlie clarified he "does not condone" Sami's decision but urged her to "keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," he told E! News.
Following Sami's announcement, she told a paparazzi her father has not come around since she launched her venture. Insiders then claimed the Anger Management actor was "very concerned" that he began "losing sleep over his precious girl turning into a hot mess."
Sami Sheen Spoke Candidly About Charlie Sheen's Struggles With Substance Abuse
During an appearance on Gia Giudice's "Casual Chaos" podcast in April, the OnlyFans creator spoke honestly about how Charlie's substance abuse battle impacted her when she was younger.
"My whole childhood, I want to say like the first 13 years, my dad was very in and out of my life," she said. "It was the worst if we had an event and he said he was going to show up and then we wouldn't hear from him or he would show up, like, 10 hours late. So we kind of just stopped asking him to come to stuff."
According to Sami, there was not a single day during her youth that Charlie was sober.
Sami Sheen and Charlie Sheen Went Months Without Talking
As their relationship became strained, Sami revealed she and Charlie had not communicated "in the past five months."
"It goes in very big chunks with him. I think for the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad, and then we were okay for a couple years, and now it's just like, okay," she shared in an episode of Denise's show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.
Denise shared a similar sentiment when she declared Sami and Lola Sheen "have been through a lot with their dad" because their relationship with Charlie "has always been up and down."
"I understand why Sami feels the way she does," Denise added. "It hasn't always been perfect with he and Lola, either — with any of his kids. So I hope that he does recognize that because he's missing out."
Charlie Sheen Voiced His Hope to Reconcile With Sami
While grappling with their strained relationship, Sheen conveyed his desire to mend things with his daughter.
"As long as everybody is still in the game, there's always a shot for a better tomorrow," he said in a September episode of Good Morning America. "I don't really know what I did, that's the problem. I don't know what I'm supposed to apologize for. But I have absolute faith that this is not a forever thing. Her and I will work it out."
Charlie Sheen Mentioned Sami Sheen in His Memoir
Sheen released his memoir, The Book of Sheen, on September 9, a day before his two-part documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, premiered on Netflix.
In one part of his book, he recalled the moment he realized he needed to get sober.
"It was December 10, 2017, and by 9 a.m. I was on my third Macallan-spiked coffee," he wrote. "My phone rang and when I picked up, it was my daughter Sam asking what time we were leaving. S---; her appointment that day had slipped my mind. I've never mixed the cups with the wheel, so I called Tony T. to come bail me out of a situation he was all too familiar with. There's reliable and then there's that dood."
Sami was "very quiet" during the drive home, and from that moment, he reportedly "knew exactly what had to be done."
"Sam wasn't my final straw; she was my first harvest. On December 11, I took two Valium and drank three beers. On December 12, I quit drinking for good," Charlie continued.
Sami Sheen Responded to Charlie Sheen's Revelation
In a TikTok post on September 11, Sami burst into tears while commenting on Charlie's documentary.
"I didn't know I was the reason he got sober," she wrote.
Sami also urged fans to watch it, saying it was a "10/10 documentary."