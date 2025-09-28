Inside Charlie Sheen and Daughter Sami's Complicated Relationship Over the Years

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen Briefly Lived With Charlie Sheen in 2021

Source: MEGA; @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen is one of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' two kids together.

Charlie Sheen and his daughter Sami Sheen have a turbulent relationship, but that has not stopped them from making efforts to reconnect. Months after Sami made headlines when she created an OnlyFans account in June 2022, the Two and a Half Men star revealed his daughter had moved out of Denise Richards' home. "Sam's amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally," Charlie said in a statement to Us Weekly, adding Sami was living with him. "We're having a ball. GED here we come!"

Charlie Sheen Did Not Support Sami Sheen's OnlyFans Career

Source: MEGA; @samisheen/Instagram Denise Richards fully supported Sami Sheen when she launched her OnlyFans page.

Charlie and Sami's relationship sank to a breaking point when the influencer launched an OnlyFans account. At the time, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum supported her then-teenager daughter, telling her, "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you." On the other hand, Charlie clarified he "does not condone" Sami's decision but urged her to "keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity." "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," he told E! News. Following Sami's announcement, she told a paparazzi her father has not come around since she launched her venture. Insiders then claimed the Anger Management actor was "very concerned" that he began "losing sleep over his precious girl turning into a hot mess."

Sami Sheen Spoke Candidly About Charlie Sheen's Struggles With Substance Abuse

Source: MEGA; @samisheen/Instagram Charlie Sheen's substance abuse struggles affected his career.

During an appearance on Gia Giudice's "Casual Chaos" podcast in April, the OnlyFans creator spoke honestly about how Charlie's substance abuse battle impacted her when she was younger. "My whole childhood, I want to say like the first 13 years, my dad was very in and out of my life," she said. "It was the worst if we had an event and he said he was going to show up and then we wouldn't hear from him or he would show up, like, 10 hours late. So we kind of just stopped asking him to come to stuff." According to Sami, there was not a single day during her youth that Charlie was sober.

Sami Sheen and Charlie Sheen Went Months Without Talking

Source: MEGA; @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen opened up about her relationship with Charlie Sheen in an episode of Denise Richards' reality show.

Charlie Sheen Voiced His Hope to Reconcile With Sami

Source: MEGA; @samisheen/Instagram Charlie Sheen spoke about his daughter after a year of no communication.

While grappling with their strained relationship, Sheen conveyed his desire to mend things with his daughter. "As long as everybody is still in the game, there's always a shot for a better tomorrow," he said in a September episode of Good Morning America. "I don't really know what I did, that's the problem. I don't know what I'm supposed to apologize for. But I have absolute faith that this is not a forever thing. Her and I will work it out."

Charlie Sheen Mentioned Sami Sheen in His Memoir

Source: MEGA; @samisheen/Instagram Charlie Sheen said his daughter Sami inspired him to stop drinking.

Sheen released his memoir, The Book of Sheen, on September 9, a day before his two-part documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, premiered on Netflix. In one part of his book, he recalled the moment he realized he needed to get sober. "It was December 10, 2017, and by 9 a.m. I was on my third Macallan-spiked coffee," he wrote. "My phone rang and when I picked up, it was my daughter Sam asking what time we were leaving. S---; her appointment that day had slipped my mind. I've never mixed the cups with the wheel, so I called Tony T. to come bail me out of a situation he was all too familiar with. There's reliable and then there's that dood." Sami was "very quiet" during the drive home, and from that moment, he reportedly "knew exactly what had to be done." "Sam wasn't my final straw; she was my first harvest. On December 11, I took two Valium and drank three beers. On December 12, I quit drinking for good," Charlie continued.

Sami Sheen Responded to Charlie Sheen's Revelation

Source: MEGA; @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen became emotional while reacting to Charlie Sheen's Netflix documentary.