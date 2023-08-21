Justice: New York Drug Dealer Gets 10 Years in Death of 'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams
Nearly two years after Michael K. Williams' fatal drug overdose, the man who provided him with the narcotics, Irvin Cartagena, was sentenced to a decade behind bars.
The ruling was made on Friday, August 19, by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams.
According to reports, he faced a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison.
Cartagena, 40, expressed remorse in the courtroom, telling the judge, "I am very sorry for my actions. When we sold the drugs, we never intended for anyone to lose their life."
Those who know Cartagena said he was "helpful, humble and hard working" when he was not using heroin himself.
That sentiment led to the judge telling him, "I'm hopeful that with treatment. ... it will help you move forward on a more productive and law-abiding path."
Nonetheless, attorney Damian Williams said Cartagena and the people who sold the drugs to the Emmy nominee knew the substances they had previously sold resulted in a death. It was also alleged that the dealers continued to sell the product even after hearing of the actor's passing.
Cartagena eventually returned home to Puerto Rico, where he was arrested in February 2022. Three more arrests followed in NYC.
Prior to the sentencing, prosecutors requested a minimum of 12 years in jail, while the court's Probation Department recommended a 20-year term "after citing Cartagena's 14 prior convictions for drug-related crimes, including burglary, robbery and prison escape," outlets reported.
However, Judge Abrams found those terms to be too high, noting that the sentence he gave "while severe, is sufficient but not greater than necessary."
The Boardwalk Empire alum was 54 when he was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse. Video footage showed him purchasing the drugs one day prior in Williamsburg (as seen above).
Cartagena's co-conspirator Carlos Macci, 72, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, with two of their peers scheduled to be sentenced in late September.
Prior to Macci's sentencing, The Wire creator David Simon wrote a letter to the judge and asked for leniency.
"What happened to Mike is a grievous tragedy. But I know that Michael would look upon the undone and desolate life of Mr. Macci and know two things with certainty: First, that it was Michael who bears the fuller responsibility for what happened," he wrote.
"No possible good can come from incarcerating a 71-year-old soul, largely illiterate, who has himself struggled with a lifetime of addiction."
