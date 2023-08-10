Robert De Niro's Daughter Drena Clarifies 'Vicious' and 'Inaccurate' Rumors About Her Son's Fatal Drug Overdose

Robert De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro is addressing the "misunderstanding and misrepresentation" surrounding the sudden passing of her 19-year-old son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

"Since the circumstances of my son’s death have taken on a narrative and life of its own, driven by vicious, inaccurate hypotheses and conjecture by way of trolling and randoms who have nothing better to do than spread vitriol and pain to people who are already managing more than their share of heartache, I will say what I can about this," she began a long Instagram post on Wednesday, August 9.