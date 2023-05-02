New York Socialite Kamie Lightburn Dishes on the Best Met Gala Looks & What It's Really Like Inside the Famous Event

After attending in the past, the Pop Bag partner explains that the vibe inside is much different than any other Hollywood event. "At the time when I was going, it was fascinating because all of the celebrities are incredible," she reveals. "It's a safe space. What I think is meaningful is that you walk into a room, it's mostly celebrities and then you're the normal person that lives on the Upper East Side!"

"They are just so happy to talk to you because they know that nothing bad is going to happen," Lightburn notes. "Obviously you're there because you know there's a reason and they can just be honest and real — and they were! It was so special just to be brought into that little bubble because you really would never see all these people in one place at the same time."