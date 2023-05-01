Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Beaded Dress at Met Gala 2023

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” Kardashian told Vogue last year of where she drew her inspiration from for the Met Gala 2022 theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

“For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang “Happy Birthday,” to JFK, it was that look," the entrepreneur added at the time, joking ahead of the May event: “I’m spending the whole day just dyeing my hair, 14 hours straight."