Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Beaded Dress at Met Gala 2023

Source: mega
May 1 2023, Published 7:51 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely flawless at the Met Gala 2023.

In footage of The Kardashians star heading to the glitzy gala, the mother-of-four is seen making her way through the crowd to the event honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld in a number to remember.

Kardashian looked angelic in a beaded dress with a corset breaking up the layered pieces. With her hair pulled up into a stylish updo and two pieces perfectly framing her face, the SKIMS founder accessorized with a chunky silver necklace with pearl accents.

Though mini-me North West was seen leaving New York City's Ritz Hotel with her mom, Kardashian revealed her offspring was waiting in the car and watching her family walk from a distance.

Kardashian's look will certainly be deemed less controversial than what she chose to go with last year, as her daring decision to wear Marilyn Monroe's “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” Dress to the Met Gala 2022 was met with mixed reactions.

As OK! reported, the reality star completely transformed herself into the iconic actress, dying her hair platinum blonde and replicating her hourglass figure to the best of her ability.

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” Kardashian told Vogue last year of where she drew her inspiration from for the Met Gala 2022 theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

“For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang “Happy Birthday,” to JFK, it was that look," the entrepreneur added at the time, joking ahead of the May event: “I’m spending the whole day just dyeing my hair, 14 hours straight."

Aside from North, 9, joining her mom, Stormi, 5, was seen exiting the Ritz hotel with Kylie Jenner — though, like her cousin, the daughter of the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Travis Scott didn't join her mom on the prestigious red carpet.

Meanwhile, Jenner took on the carpet by storm, stunning in a vibrant red, long-sleeve dress with an oversized purple, floor-length jacket covering one shoulder. Similar to her older sister, Jenner styled her hair in an updo.

