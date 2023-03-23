Paris Hilton Spotted In L.A. For Memoir Signing After Revealing She's 'Mortified' & 'Grossed Out' By Her Past Behavior
Paris Hilton arrived all dolled up at L.A. mall The Grove to promote her new book, Paris: The Memoir.
On Wednesday, March 22, the socialite stepped out for a signing in a short form-fitting black dress covered in gems along with a black leather biker jacket, black tights and heeled black boots.
The reality TV star accessorized with a small black and silver bag and a choker, with her blonde locks slicked back in a high pony with one face-framing side bang.
In the hotel heiress' work, which debuted on March 14, she spilled all the juicy details about her life, including some of her regrets, such as one particularly offensive moment from a 2001 New Year's Eve party.
“The N-word. The C-word. The F-word. (Not that F-word, the worse one),” the star penned. "I look back on some of the things I said in the years after I left Provo [Canyon School], in the throes of PTSD, and I'm mortified."
"I'm grossed out, because that means those creepy people got inside my head. I never really left them behind,” she explained about her behavior.
Hilton also attested her horrible actions to drinking, saying, “Sometimes I was just wasted and being a f****** moron. I don't remember half the stuff people say I said when I was being a blacked-out idiot."
“I'm not denying it because coming out of the CEDU system, I had a severely damaged filter – except when I was buzzed and had no filter at all,” she added, referencing a troubled teen program she was put into in 1995.
Hilton, 42, has come a long way since her younger years, and during her press tour — in which she also traveled to New York City — she opened up about her excitement over sharing her story.
"Today is a whirlwind. My book Paris: The Memoir is finally out in the world. My @RollingStone interview is now live. I feel so unbelievably blessed. Thank you @RollingStone for the beautiful photoshoot and for making me feel so safe and comfortable opening up. It means the world to me. 🥰💖," Hilton penned via Instagram on March 14.
Fans gushed over the fashion icon’s upload, with one user saying, “I’ll def be needing a signed copy !!!! So proud of you Paris. The amount of people you’re helping with this book is insane 😍😍😍,” while another added, “You’re absolutely killing it 😍🙌.”
