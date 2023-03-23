Paris Hilton Spotted In L.A. For Memoir Signing After Revealing She's 'Mortified' & 'Grossed Out' By Her Past Behavior

Paris Hilton arrived all dolled up at L.A. mall The Grove to promote her new book, Paris: The Memoir.

On Wednesday, March 22, the socialite stepped out for a signing in a short form-fitting black dress covered in gems along with a black leather biker jacket, black tights and heeled black boots.

The reality TV star accessorized with a small black and silver bag and a choker, with her blonde locks slicked back in a high pony with one face-framing side bang.