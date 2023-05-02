Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She May Find Her Next 'Husband' at the 2023 Met Gala After Harry Styles Fling

While making her way into the museum, Ratajkowski was asked by a reporter about being back on the dating scene after ending her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. “It’s good… we’ll see maybe tonight you know I’ll meet my husband!” she joked.

While she may or may not have run into her future spouse, she certainly risked an awkward run-in with former friend Olivia Wilde — who was also in attendance — after the My Body author was caught making out with her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.