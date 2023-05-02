Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She May Find Her Next 'Husband' at the 2023 Met Gala After Harry Styles Fling
Emily Ratajkowski was back on the prowl at the 2023 Met Gala!
The supermodel stepped out on the red carpet on Monday, May 1, at the swanky New York event decked out in a nude tulle Tory Burch gown — but fashion was not the only thing on her mind that evening!
While making her way into the museum, Ratajkowski was asked by a reporter about being back on the dating scene after ending her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. “It’s good… we’ll see maybe tonight you know I’ll meet my husband!” she joked.
While she may or may not have run into her future spouse, she certainly risked an awkward run-in with former friend Olivia Wilde — who was also in attendance — after the My Body author was caught making out with her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.
Ratajkowski admitted in a recent interview that she felt bad about betraying the Don't Worry Darling director — whose split from Styles made headlines late last year — after the steamy moment between herself and the pop icon went viral in March. "I didn’t expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don’t go to public restaurants," she pointed out.
"It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them," the brunette beauty continued of the situation. "That’s how it is. Just an unfortunate issue."
- Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Feels Bad' For Olivia Wilde After Steamy Makeout Session With Harry Styles Unexpectedly Went Viral
- Overjoyed Emily Ratajkowski Reunites With Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard To Exchange Their Son
- Emily Ratajkowski Insists She's 'Not Thinking About Guys' Despite Harry Styles Makeout Session In Japan
"I feel bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions," Ratajkowski apologetically said, before emphasizing how "frustrated" she is with the way women are pitted against each other in the media.
The mother-of-one — who shares son Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2, with her former spouse — has not shied away from being honest about the trials and tribulations of living the single life, especially in the public eye.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This is the first time in a long time I’ve been in a dating stage," she admitted during the interview. "The interest there in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Ratajkowski.