Newly Single Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal Spark Romance Rumors as They're Spotted Giggling During London Outing

"She’s struggling emotionally, so she’s enlisted the help of a top professional divorce coach to try to lift her spirits," an insider spilled after rumors spread her ex was having an affair with 25-year-old Camille Etienne.

"She wasn’t prepared for this breakup at all and has been totally destroyed by it. She was the one who wanted the divorce, but that was only after Benjamin betrayed her," the confidante continued regarding Millepied's alleged infidelity. "She’s now trying to pick up the pieces and has hired a coach who specializes in divorce to help her through."