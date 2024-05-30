OK Magazine
Newly Single Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal Spark Romance Rumors as They're Spotted Giggling During London Outing

May 30 2024, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Are Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal a new item?

In new photos obtained by Daily Mail, the duo were seen giggling outside bar 69 Colebrooke Row in London, where they each smoked a cigarette while giggling. The actress, who quietly separated from Benjamin Millipied following 11 years of marriage, sported a white T-shirt and jeans while the actor, 28, wore a similar outfit.

It seems the pair are quite friendly, as they interviewed each other for a Variety “Actors on Actors” feature.

As OK! previously reported, Portman finalized her divorce in March, while Mescal hasn't been linked to anyone since he and Phoebe Bridgers ended their relationship in 2022.

Natalie Portman is newly single.

The Black Swan alum has apparently been going through a tough time since pulling the plug on her marriage, a source claimed.

The actress was married to Benjamin Millipied for nearly 12 years.

"She’s struggling emotionally, so she’s enlisted the help of a top professional divorce coach to try to lift her spirits," an insider spilled after rumors spread her ex was having an affair with 25-year-old Camille Etienne.

"She wasn’t prepared for this breakup at all and has been totally destroyed by it. She was the one who wanted the divorce, but that was only after Benjamin betrayed her," the confidante continued regarding Millepied's alleged infidelity. "She’s now trying to pick up the pieces and has hired a coach who specializes in divorce to help her through."

Paul Mescal was spotted with Natalie Portman in London.

Paul Mescal was linked to Phoebe Bridgers.

The former flames, who share Aleph and Amalia, 7, are focused on keeping their kiddos out of the drama.

The source shared: "They’re doing everything from helping her improve her communication with Benjamin so they can co-parent the best way possible going forward, to helping her work through the emotional turmoil, to creating an action plan for building her new single life. Her coach is very expensive — Natalie is spending something like $10K a month. But she says it’s worth it because she has someone guiding her through the most difficult time of her life."

