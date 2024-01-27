Natalie Portman Is 'Officially Pulling the Plug on Her Marriage' After Husband's Affair: 'She Tried Forgiving' Him

The May December actress and Millepied, who share children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6, separated last year after the choreographer engaged in a secret romance with Camille Étienne, 25.

"She was in shock when this all came out," the insider claimed. "It blindsided her and she didn't want to make any rash decisions, but she's now having second thoughts."

"He’s not going out without her these days — every night is date night while he gets back in her good graces," the source noted. "Her friends are all hoping he’s going to stick to his word and stay loyal. It’s the least Natalie deserves.”