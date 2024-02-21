Natalie Portman Slams 'Terrible' Rumors About Her Marriage: 'I Have No Desire to Contribute to It'
The public's perception of Natalie Portman's marriage isn’t the actress' problem.
In a new interview published Wednesday, February 21, the 42-year-old made a rare statement about ongoing speculation surrounding her relationship of more than a decade with husband Benjamin Millepied, whom she tied the knot with in 2012.
Portman was discussing the time period leading up to the premiere of her 2023 film May December, in which a French tabloid claimed Millepied had an extramarital affair with another woman.
"It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," Portman said regarding ongoing buzz about the French choreographer's rumored romance with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.
When the interviewer noted, "[I] don't love asking about it, either," Portman admitted, "I can imagine."
Portman opted out of providing any further details about her current marital status — leaving information in the hands of alleged sources.
Just last month, an insider claimed "Natalie is officially pulling the plug on her marriage," though no divorce papers have been filed on either side of the situation, as OK! previously reported.
"She really tried forgiving Benjamin — the last thing she imagined in her life was a divorce — but she could not get past the betrayal. Natalie finally decided that she couldn’t be married to Benjamin anymore," the source dished.
"They went to counseling, and at one point, Natalie thought she could make it work for the children's sake," the confidante confessed of their two kids, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6. "She desperately wanted to keep her family together, but at the end of the day, the trust that she and Benjamin had shared was irrevocably broken."
Elsewhere in her newly-published interview, Portman did provide a glimpse into the double life she and her family lives, as the brunette beauty and her precious brood call both "complementary cities" of Los Angeles and Paris home.
"I love having both in my life," she revealed. "I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A. I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don’t do industry things when we hang out. We’re not going to Hollywood parties, we’re having dinners at home in the backyard."
Portman detailed: "When I would visit, it would only be for work, and I’d be staying somewhere in Beverly Hills, and I’d be having industry meetings and going to industry parties. Living there made my experience much more rounded and appreciative of all the city has to offer, from nature to the arts, food to music, and of course, the people."
"And Paris, of course, is just a dream. I'm so lucky to get to live here and have an enormously stimulating city life with incredible friends," she expressed.
Vanity Fair interviewed Portman for their 30th annual Hollywood issue.