Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Coppola Makes Rare Outing With Mystery Blonde Woman
Nicolas Cage's son Weston Coppola made a rare outing this week. On Tuesday, September 27, the famous offspring was spotted running errands alongside a blonde female friend in downtown Los Angeles.
In photos seen here, the private rocker wore a grey shirt and snakeskin pants paired with matching boots as he made his way with his pal into a nearby restaurant. Weston completed his look with a gold face mask and a leather jacket.
Despite being seen with a blonde companion, Weston has been married to Hila Cage Coppola, who is brunette, since 2018. The lovebirds share children Lucian, Sorin, as well as twins Cyress and Venice.
Though the actor — who is the son of the Hollywood star and his ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton — tends to remain out of the public eye, he has learned a thing or two about being in front of the camera from his dad.
"My father introduced me to the importance of the many intricacies in acting, the dynamics of it," Weston revealed in a 2019 interview. "The importance of delivery, character background study and research."
"The best acting advice I've received is from my father," he praised. "He told me about the importance of utilizing your imagination, your expressions and voice — a homeostasis of all those things together to really express your character's desires."
Despite having a 31-year-old son, Cage recently welcomed his third child, a daughter, with new wife Riko Shibata earlier this month. The Moonstruck star also shares 16-year-old son Kal-El Coppola Cage with ex Alice Kim.
Aside from making headlines because of the newest addition to his family, Cage was recently in the news for some not-so-charming behavior.
As OK! previously reported, Cage was thrown out of a bar in Las Vegas in September 2021 for "belligerent" behavior. "To our shock it turned out to be Nicolas Cage. He was completely smashed and was getting into a bit of a fight with the staff," the eyewitness revealed of the strange appearance. "He was in a really bad state and was walking around shoeless."