Nicolas Cage Stands by Son Weston Amid Assault Case: 'He Needs Support Now More Than Ever'
Nicolas Cage is unlikely to leave to his son Weston as he navigates a brutal assault accusation filed by his mother, Christina Fulton.
"The damage he did to his mother is absolutely horrible, no one is denying that but Nic isn't going to turn his back on Weston over it," an insider told In Touch.
Weston finds himself grappling with serious mental health challenges leading to the alleged attack on Nicholas’ ex-girlfriend during a manic episode on April 28 last year.
Christina, 57, said she was violently attacked while trying to comfort him during what she described as a manic episode. But Nic reportedly sees things differently.
"In his view, his son was sick with a mental illness. He knows his boy and says he would never have done this otherwise," the insider shared.
Fortunately for Weston, a judge has decided against jail time favoring a two-year mental health diversion program instead. The California court recognized that "jail wouldn't benefit Weston."
"It's obvious he was suffering a breakdown at the time," Los Angeles County Judge Enrique Monguia said.
Per People, Christina said Weston grabbed her by the hair, shoved her to the floor of an elevator, and pinned her down, leaving her struggling to breathe. A nearby friend saved Christina from the assault. Police arrested Weston in July 2024. He was released on $150,000 bond.
- Nicolas Cage's Ex Christina Fulton Is 'Heartbroken' and 'Holding Everyone Responsible' in Lawsuit Against Actor and Son Weston
- Collin Gosselin Reveals He'd Consider 'Reconnecting' With Mom Kate If She 'Comes Forward With the Truth' About Alleged Abuse
- 12 of Hollywood's Juiciest and Interesting Conspiracy Theories
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Christina felt satisfied with the ruling, favoring treatment rather than punishment for her son.
"I stand here pleading for one thing: that he gets the help he deserves. Please help my son," she said.
A source close to the family insists that both Nicolas and Christina are doing their best amidst the chaos. "It's not like they've just ignored this or tried to skate past it. Weston has done intensive in-patient and out-patient treatment and Nic fully believes it's helped reform him," they shared.
"People can judge him all they want but Nic feels his son needs his support now more than ever," the insider continued. "Weston has always idolized Nic. His dad has always been the one that can get through to him even in the worst of times."