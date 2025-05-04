or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > nicholas cage
OK LogoNEWS

Nicolas Cage Stands by Son Weston Amid Assault Case: 'He Needs Support Now More Than Ever'

Composite photo of Nicholas Cage and Weston Cage
Source: Mega

Nicolas Cage remains a steadfast presence in son Weston’s life following his assault case.

By:

May 4 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Nicolas Cage is unlikely to leave to his son Weston as he navigates a brutal assault accusation filed by his mother, Christina Fulton.

"The damage he did to his mother is absolutely horrible, no one is denying that but Nic isn't going to turn his back on Weston over it," an insider told In Touch.

Weston finds himself grappling with serious mental health challenges leading to the alleged attack on Nicholas’ ex-girlfriend during a manic episode on April 28 last year.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Weston Cage
Source: Mega

Weston Cage was arrested in July 2024 after allegedly attacking his mother, Christina Fulton.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina, 57, said she was violently attacked while trying to comfort him during what she described as a manic episode. But Nic reportedly sees things differently.

"In his view, his son was sick with a mental illness. He knows his boy and says he would never have done this otherwise," the insider shared.

Fortunately for Weston, a judge has decided against jail time favoring a two-year mental health diversion program instead. The California court recognized that "jail wouldn't benefit Weston."

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Christina Fulton and Weston Cage
Source: Mega

Christina Fulton said Weston Cage's outburst occurred during a manic episode.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's obvious he was suffering a breakdown at the time," Los Angeles County Judge Enrique Monguia said.

Per People, Christina said Weston grabbed her by the hair, shoved her to the floor of an elevator, and pinned her down, leaving her struggling to breathe. A nearby friend saved Christina from the assault. Police arrested Weston in July 2024. He was released on $150,000 bond.

MORE ON:
nicholas cage

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Nicholas Cage and Weston Cage
Source: Mega

Nicolas Cage believes son Weston’s actions stemmed from untreated mental illness.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina felt satisfied with the ruling, favoring treatment rather than punishment for her son.

"I stand here pleading for one thing: that he gets the help he deserves. Please help my son," she said.

A source close to the family insists that both Nicolas and Christina are doing their best amidst the chaos. "It's not like they've just ignored this or tried to skate past it. Weston has done intensive in-patient and out-patient treatment and Nic fully believes it's helped reform him," they shared.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photos of Nicholas Cage, Weston Cage and Christina Fulton
Source: Mega

Nicolas Cage 'needs' to support his son, a source said.

"People can judge him all they want but Nic feels his son needs his support now more than ever," the insider continued. "Weston has always idolized Nic. His dad has always been the one that can get through to him even in the worst of times."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.